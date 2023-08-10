The parent-teacher associations at Lily B. Clayton Elementary and Daggett Montessori are among the top fundraisers in Fort Worth ISD.

Within 1 mile of them, though, are three schools with PTAs that don’t have the same access to money and volunteers.

A group of parents are working to change that. PTA leaders at Clayton, Daggett Montessori, Daggett and De Zavala elementary schools and Daggett Middle School are pooling their resources together. Together, they want to ensure students across the five campuses — which all feed into Paschal High School — have access to similar opportunities.

Layne Craig, treasurer of the Daggett Middle School PTA, is one of the parents leading the effort.

“Even though the schools might have different profiles and different populations, we’re all part of the same community,” she said.

If you go … What: Back to Public School Bash hosted by the PTAs of Daggett Elementary, Daggett Montessori, DeZavala Elementary, Lily B. Clayton Elementary, and Daggett Middle School When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 12 Where: Fire Station Community Center, 1601 Lipscomb St. in Fort Worth Why: Food is free for the first 500 guests. Organizers plan to have breakfast and lunch available, and fun activities for kids are planned, including a bounce house.

The PTAs decided the best way to support their students is with a back-to-school event 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Fire Station Community Center, 1601 Lipscomb St. The event will feature food, activities and raise money.

Jessica Morrison, president of the Clayton Elementary PTA, sees the collaboration as a way to use each group’s strengths. Some PTAs, like hers, have more financial resources and are contributing that way. Other PTAs are sending volunteers and will receive a broader base of potential donors.

Proceeds from the event will be split among the five PTAs.

“We’re really trying to kick off this school year with a strong public showing that we are here to support each other and encourage other people to do the same,” Morrison said.

The idea to work together was sparked over coffee two years ago, said Taylor Duncan, president of the Daggett Elementary PTA. Parents chatted about what they were doing at their school and opened up events.

“Together, we could raise the credibility and the awareness of our bunch of really great schools and they would be even better supported,” Duncan said.

So far, the back-to-school event is the only collaboration planned. However, discussions between the PTAs are happening about how they can pitch in at other events.

For example, Morrison said De Zavala Elementary PTA is planning a walk-a-thon event and Clayton Elementary PTA has been doing them for 15 years. The Clayton Elementary PTA could help De Zavala get its event up and running, she said.

Craig sees the PTA collaboration in her part of Fort Worth ISD as a possible solution for the entire district.

Nearly 59% of Fort Worth ISD schools don’t have an active PTA.

Schools that have PTAs could combine their resources together to help campuses that don’t have that level of parental engagement, Craig said.

“A rising tide lifts all the boats so we need to work together and achieve success for the most students,” Craig said.

