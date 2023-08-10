Frida Castañeda-Lomónaco’s first step toward leadership was in middle school when her counselor selected her to participate in Leadership Fort Worth’s LeaderKids program in 1998.

Her mother worked a lot and didn’t have time to be involved with her school, so being picked felt special, she said.

Growing up in Santiago de Querétaro, Mexico, she moved to Fort Worth when she was 6 years old. She didn’t fit in with a lot of the other Mexican immigrant kids in school because she didn’t come from a big Mexican family, and her classmates spoke a mix of English and Spanish, which confused her.

“I’d always seen myself as an outsider, loner, immigrant,” Castañeda-Lomónaco said. “And this just helped me feel like I had something to offer to the new world I was in.”

Now, she is one of the first members of LeaderKids to partake in one of Leadership Fort Worth’s adult programs, Leading Edge. After graduating from the program in May, her cohort elected her to be on the organization’s board, bringing her time with Leadership Fort Worth full circle.

Suggest a profile To suggest emerging leaders for the Fort Worth Report to profile, please email reporter Seth Bodine at seth.bodine@fortworthreport.org and Managing Editor Thomas Martinez at hello@fortworthreport.org.

Castañeda-Lomónaco works as the coordinator of board records management at Tarrant County College, where she is in charge of organizing all the material that goes to the board every month for approval. She also makes sure everything done follows the Texas Open Meetings Act and is responsible for creating and posting agendas, getting materials to the trustees and archiving.

She describes her job as being a “bureaucratic librarian.” Her work and volunteer roles mean she gets to be involved in leadership decisions and be a leader herself, while pursuing a degree in public administration from the campus.



“Like in the restaurant industry, I get to work in the front of the house and the back of the house,” she said. “I get to see how the pie is made. And then I get to see how the pie’s eaten.”

Language was always a big part of Castañeda-Lomónaco’s life. She grew up speaking Spanish. Her mother is a translator and interpreter, and writes subtitles for the Fort Worth Opera and does translations for the Fort Worth Modern Art Museum. Growing up, Castañeda-Lomónaco’s mother would make her write 10 Spanish words from the dictionary and use them in a sentence.

Castañeda-Lomónaco attended college in Mexico studying creative writing in Spanish. Upon coming back to Fort Worth in 2007, she learned that her degree didn’t transfer into anything in the U.S. and had to start college over again. She is pursuing a degree in public administration at Tarrant County College.



“That’s kind of put a lot into perspective, as far as the need and accessibility of college,” she said. “I think, especially my experience at TCC, has enlightened me into how not everybody fits into that four-year college box.”

In 2017, Castañeda-Lomónaco was going through a crazy time in her life – figuring out school and a relationship. That led to going on a 10-day silent retreat at a Buddhist monastery in Nepal. It changed her life, and she still uses the skills she learned in Nepal today.



“Not getting too attached to expectations, because that could lead to disappointment, that was a huge lesson that I brought back from Nepal,” she said. “And also just understanding the idea that the good that you do comes back to give you fulfillment.”

She also decided to give back to her community by volunteering at animal rescues.

Outside of her work, Castañeda-Lomónaco fosters kittens at Meowtown Animal Rescue and is on the Fairmount Community Library board. Recently, she celebrated the birthday of her paraplegic cat, Lt. Dan, who is also the main character of a children’s storybook called “Dan The Cat Who Can.”

While working with students with dyslexia at Fort Worth ISD’s early literacy intervention office as a program facilitator, Castañeda-Lomónaco developed a passion for childhood literacy. Her very first volunteer experience was at the Fort Worth Public Library.



“It’s vital,” she said. “If you want economic development, people need to know how to read and comprehend what they’re reading.”

Annie McCormick is a long-time friend of Castañeda-Lomónaco and went on the monastery retreat with her. Castañeda-Lomónaco has a tender heart and is a gentle person, McCormick said, but she will speak up for the causes she believes in. When an LGBTQ vendor was denied a place at a local market in Fairmount, McCormick said Castañeda-Lomónaco showed up for demonstrations against the market’s decision.



“That’s where I’ve always seen her as a leader, someone who isn’t afraid to use her voice in support of causes that she believes in,” she said.

Castañeda-Lomónaco said she is not a loud, outspoken person and doesn’t like to be in front of groups, unless she is singing her go-to karaoke song, “Stay,” by Lisa Loeb.

Empathy and humility go a long way in leadership, she said. And not all leaders are born with a natural desire to lead. A big step forward for Castañeda-Lomónaco was seeing the leader within herself.



“Now I’m like, ‘OK, I need to cultivate this into something that’s going to help improve my community,’” she said. “If people see something in me, and it’s people who I respect, I should be able to see that in myself, too.”

Jennifer Treviño, executive director of Leadership Fort Worth, met Castañeda-Lomónaco about a year ago while arranging a meeting with Tarrant County College’s CEO, Susan Alanis.

Treviño said Castañeda-Lomónaco epitomizes her belief that every person has a leader inside them that is waiting to be tapped to step up. She has a quiet nature, but when Castañeda-Lomónaco speaks up, people listen, Treviño said.

Castañeda-Lomónaco visited the 2023 LeaderKids group as a guest speaker and was elected by her cohort to be on the Leadership Fort Worth board. Treviño believes Castañeda-Lomónaco will make the board better because she brings a breadth of experiences with her.

“I think she just offers such a unique intersection of perspectives from her neighborhood community in Fairmount, to Tarrant County College to being an immigrant to being just an advocate for animals,” Treviño said. “I mean, there’s so many different things. I don’t know anyone else with her unique set of experiences and backgrounds.”

Castañeda-Lomónaco hopes Fort Worth keeps its identity as a sentimental town that loves its history while moving past the “Fort Worth Way.”

She wants Fort Worth to embrace newness and growth while taking care of people who already live in the city. She’s already seeing a wave of younger leaders in the city, like Mayor Mattie Parker. That’s a sign that Fort Worth is trusting a younger generation of leaders, she said.

“At the same time, those generations still have a lot of differences in views,” Castañeda-Lomónaco said. “I’m curious to see how the new generation that’s coming into power, how are we going to work through our differences?”

Frida Castañeda-Lomónaco bio: Birthplace: “I was born in Tampico, Tamaulipas, but my hometown is Santiago de Querétaro.”

Moved to Fort Worth: 1992

Family: “In Fort Worth, I have my mother, Gabriela, and older brother, Emiliano. My father, Hector, lives in Mexico with my half-siblings, Itzel and Milton, along with my grandmothers and extended family.” Education: “Arlington Heights High School, class of 2004; graduate diploma in creative writing, Sociedad General de Escritores de México, graduated in 2007, currently enrolled at Tarrant County College pursuing a degree in public administration Work experience: “All kinds! I have broad experience in the service industry (food service, hospitality and event management). I have also worked as a tour guide and English/computer literacy teacher in Mexico, teacher’s assistant and Dyslexia program facilitator at Fort Worth ISD, administrative assistant at Dallas College, executive assistant at TCC and now coordinator of board records management at Tarrant County College. Volunteer experience: Meowtown Animal Rescue

Fairmount Community Library

Fairmount Neighborhood Association

Fort Worth Botanic Gardens and Botanical Research Institute

Fort Worth Animal Care and Control

Tarrant Area Food Bank

Dallas Animal Services

Donor: Kopan Monastery Maitreya Children’s Home

Donor: TCC Foundation

Former advisor and contributor at The Lion’s Pride – Mountain View College’s campus newspaper

* Honorable Mention* My first volunteer experience was with the Fort Worth Public Library back when I was in middle school! I would stamp due dates on cards and put books back where they belonged. First job: Gold’s Gym Daycare Advice for someone learning to be a leader: “Lead with empathy. Learn to connect with and relate to others to better understand their point of view. People may forget what you said or what you did, but they will always remember how you made them feel.” Best advice ever received: “No one but us gets the right to determine our success, because success is an unshakeable feeling that comes from within … do not be discouraged to stand tall, and to listen to the quiet truth within. Wise words from my dear friend, Michael Bromley, who passed away last year.”

Seth Bodine is a business and economic development reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at seth.bodine@fortworthreport.org and follow him on Twitter at @sbodine120.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.