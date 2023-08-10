A big red dog, a big red carpet and some big smiles from Crowley ISD administrators welcomed Sue Crouch Elementary School students back to school on Aug. 10.

As they walked the Sue Crouch red carpet, other students arrived at Crowley ISD’s 25 other campuses across the district.

“Back to school! Welcome back, welcome back!” Principal Shanel Robinson yelled each time a new group of students arrived at the school’s doors.

Some students were driven by parents carrying bags of school supplies. Others walked off Crowley ISD school buses, but almost all donned new shoes, fresh haircuts and excitement for the new year.

Mia Hall, vice president of the Crowley ISD board of trustees, couldn’t hold back her excitement for the first day of school, and the future of the growing district.

“The first day of school is always such a blast,” Hall said. “I love seeing the parents’ faces and the pride that they have. You know, they’re sharing their very best gift with us here in the district.”

Sue Crouch Elementary students walk into school on their first day of the year on Aug. 10, 2023. Crowley ISD administrators and school teachers gave students a red carpet welcome. (Matthew Sgroi | Fort Worth Report).

The outside of Sue Crouch Elementary School on the first day of school, Aug. 10, 2023. (Matthew Sgroi | Fort Worth Report).

Holding their kids’ hands and bags of school supplies, parents walked down the red carpet with their students, high-fived Crowley ISD’s Clifford mascot and smiled with Sue Crouch teachers and administrators as they walked into the building and classrooms.

Students also beamed with anticipation. Fourth grader Khayden Carson said he was excited for the first day of school — especially his math, science and social studies classes.

“We get to do fun stuff during school and we get to have a lot of fun,” Carson said.

He hopes this school year is full of more fun science experiments, like cooking.

After taking a picture with Clifford, Carson walked through his school’s doors with his head held high and a smile on his face.

Daryl Davis, another board member, also was at Sue Crouch Elementary. He’s ready for the future of the district and expects a great year, he said.

“It’s just a lot of exciting energy, as you can tell,” Davis said. “There are some great things going on in Crowley ISD.”

