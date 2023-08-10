When David Balunda opens the door to his wraparound patio in downtown Fort Worth, he’s greeted with a scenic snapshot of the Trinity River. The view turns sour when he turns the corner.

A patch of disturbed dirt and construction tape serve as a constant reminder of the unsettled future of the property next door. Almost two years ago, Balunda and 22 other Villa De Leon Condominium owners were left in the dark on a zoning change that paved the way for a new apartment complex on 521 Samuels Ave.

Under state and local law, the city of Fort Worth is required to send zoning notification letters to nearby property owners ahead of deliberation on any proposed changes. Each condominium is owned by a separate resident, all of whom should have received an individual notification from the city before the October 2021 zoning meeting. None did, though a letter was sent to the building itself.

As developer Brewer & Hale kicked off initial construction in early 2023, Balunda and his neighbors brought their concerns to city staff and their council member, Elizabeth Beck, who voted to approve the proposal in November 2021. Their requests for more information about the developer’s plans were not fulfilled, Balunda said.

“We never knew what was going on,” Balunda said. “We could not get any answers.”

The city’s failure to send zoning notifications to Balunda and the other condo owners has landed Fort Worth in hot legal water.

In June, the Villa De Leon Condominium Owners Association filed a lawsuit against the city and the developer, seeking a temporary restraining order on development of the property and an injunction against the approved zoning change. City attorney Leann Guzman declined to comment, citing pending litigation.

The owners secured both, including a temporary injunction in July that invalidated Brewer & Hale’s previous zoning change. A full trial is set for January, where condo owners hope to recover legal fees and a $25,000 bond.

Thanks to the ruling, Brewer & Hale are forced to start the process from scratch. This time around, the zoning request that flew under the radar in 2021 has already encountered pushback due to concerns over a lack of available parking and higher traffic congestion.

More than 90 people signed a petition opposing the proposed apartment complex before an Aug. 9 zoning commission meeting. Zoning commissioners recommended denial in a 4-3 vote, teeing up a final City Council decision on Aug. 22.

Apartment complexes dominate the Samuels Avenue area. Villa De Leon residents have never protested new multi-family development in the past, said condo owner Jenny Stewart.

“We are not against development,” Stewart said. “The reason that we’re only protesting this one is that all of the other apartment complexes have provided sufficient parking for their residents, with additional parking for guests.”

Protests center on traffic concerns

Developers are seeking to build a 27-unit apartment complex, dubbed “The Harrison,” with 21 onsite parking spaces. Condo owners expressed concern that the lack of parking spots for new residents would lead to road congestion and potentially dangerous traffic less than a mile from Charles E. Nash Elementary School.

Brewer & Hale is willing to convert one of its nearby lots to surface parking, which would give residents another 17 parking spaces two-tenths of a mile from the apartment complex. But adding parking in addition to those 38 spots this late in the game — which would require large changes to the development plan — would be cost-prohibitive, developer Taylor Hale told commissioners.

The view from David Balunda’s patio facing the proposed development on 521 Samuels Ave. on Aug. 7. (Emily Wolf | Fort Worth Report)

“We do believe that in this current environment that a lot of people also don’t have cars and could live in this area without a vehicle,” Hale said.

Hale told zoning commissioners that his company has already spent $928,654 on the project to date. The company incurred $240,000 in additional costs as a result of the lawsuit and subsequent development delays. Brewer & Hale’s request is consistent with the overall zoning in the area, Hale added.

“I think that’s the reason why it was approved in 2021,” he said. “I think that’s why it should be approved again today.”

Zoning commissioners spent several minutes debating the best course of action on the case. Generally, the commissioner whose district the development is in will make a motion to approve or deny the request, but Kimberly Miller, the District 9 commissioner, was absent from the proceedings.

Looking for updates on zoning cases? The city of Fort Worth recently launched a service sending monthly updates on upcoming zoning cases, sorted by council district. Find out more here.

Regardless of resident concerns, the developer isn’t required to meet any minimum parking standards under the property’s proposed zoning regulations, Stephen Murray, the city’s planning manager, said. While city staff recommended approval of Brewer & Hale’s proposal, commissioners narrowly denied it.

“The good thing here is that the developer is trying to solve a problem. They brought it to the neighborhood. The neighborhood is still not happy, and I have to be on both sides of that,” said commissioner Jacob Wurman, who voted to approve the proposal. “It’s a good idea for the area, but it’s horrible for the neighborhood, just based on the anecdotal evidence and the feedback we’ve got.”

Frank Starr, president of the condo owners association, told zoning commissioners that he’d like to see the city conduct a traffic study for the area. He expressed frustration that the case even had to return to the commission.

“This would’ve been handled several years ago if we’d been notified properly,” Starr said.

Errors revealed in notification process

In court filings, city attorneys acknowledged that residents did not receive proper notice of the zoning change. David Welch, an attorney representing the condo owners, said the city admitted its tax rolls mislabeled who owned property in the area and city staff were addressing the problem.

Villa De Leon residents said there also wasn’t a zoning change sign posted on the property before the 2021 hearings. In addition to notifying property owners who live within 300 feet of a proposed zoning change by mail, city staff also install zoning notification signs on the property with a phone number for residents to call for more information.

City Council members have repeatedly raised concerns about the process for posting signs, citing experiences where signs haven’t been installed in time for residents to express their opinion on the zoning case, according to previous Fort Worth Report coverage. There is no legal requirement for a sign to be posted before City Council members vote on a zoning change.

“Our zoning notification depending on signs is not what it should be,” council member Gyna Bivens said at a June 6 work session.

A zoning sign is attached to a light pole on a proposed development site at 521 Samuels Ave. on Aug. 7, 2023. (Emily Wolf | Fort Worth Report)

Now, as development has ground to a halt at 521 Samuels Ave., a sign attached to a light pole informs residents of the ongoing zoning case. The condominium owners also received mailed notifications this time.

Both came too late to prevent the developers, city and condo owners from spending thousands of dollars on legal fees. If he wasn’t personally affected by the development, condo owner Steve Markwardt said he would feel sympathy for the developer. Hale declined to comment.

“There’s one thing we can all agree to, and that is we would have much rather not had gone to litigation. But we were forced,” Markwardt said. “It was the only alternative for us.”

Condo owners are gearing up to fight the zoning proposal at the Aug. 22 council meeting by reaching out to nearby renters and members of the elementary school parent-teacher association.

Beck, the council member who represents the area, did not immediately return phone calls about the case. City Council members are slated to privately discuss the condo owners’ lawsuit during their Aug. 15 executive session, according to the agenda.

“We didn’t have a voice before, and it’s unfortunate we had to file a lawsuit to get to this point,” Starr said. “But we’re getting our voice heard, and that’s what we’re asking for.”

Haley Samsel is the environmental reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Her position is supported by a grant from the Marilyn Brachman Hoffman Foundation. Contact her by email or via Twitter.

Emily Wolf is a government accountability reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at emily.wolf@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter.

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.