The city of Fort Worth is giving the owner of the T&P Warehouse more time to submit a plan to address the building’s extensive damage and save the structure.

The Historic Preservation Office planned to submit a report to the Historic and Cultural Landmarks Commission for its Aug. 14 meeting to determine whether the structure can be saved and remain part of the city’s historic heritage. Instead, the office will be asking for a 30-day continuance of the case, pushing it back to the September meeting.

By holding off on issuing the report until next month, staff will be able to include an analysis of the owner’s plan, Justin Newhart, preservation and design manager for the city, told the Fort Worth Report.

Owner Ola Assem of Dallas-based Cleopatra Investments did not respond to phone calls and email requests for comment.

The owner has put in place temporary fixes over the years to address standing water and subsequent damages. However, the 1930s structure never received a full restoration project.

The Historic and Cultural Landmarks Commission determines whether a property deemed a historic or cultural landmark can be rehabilitated. If the commission determines it cannot be rehabilitated, the structure could be demolished.

The last time the warehouse was brought to the landmarks commission was in 2017. At the time, the commission found that the structure could be rehabilitated.

