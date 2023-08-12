By Michael Foster-Sanders

As a lifelong resident of Fort Worth growing up in the Southside, Forest Hill, Meadowbrook and Western Hills areas, I am used to Fort Worth’s hustle and bustle, working and going out every weekend.

People tend to think Fort Worth is a small place, but it’s not. Everyone knows everybody. It’s a six-degrees-of-separation situation, depending on what area of the city you’re in.

But I put a stop to that in 2018 when I decided to work on my mental health to focus and gain clarity for what I wanted out of life and to stop being accessible and available — a shift that required a change of environment. So, I took a leap of faith in moving away from the familiar and decided to move near Eagle Mountain Lake.

Being from heavily Black-concentrated parts of the city, one might ask if I feel out of place in a predominantly white area, but I can only recall one incident where I had any issues. Mostly, everyone tends to be on their own program and minds their business.

Once I moved to the area in Eagle Point apartments, I noticed one thing immediately at night. It was eerily quiet — the welcoming kind that I’ve not experienced since I was a child in the Forest Hill area.

I was a student at Tarrant County College at the time, writing reviews for the student newspaper, The Collegian. I couldn’t count how many times I just sat out on my patio at night as I could write undisturbed, and the creative process flowed because of the calm environment.

It’s coming back around. After moving to the area for my mental health, I’m currently a counselor who assists people with their own mental health issues pertaining to substance abuse.

The days can be long, and listening to people’s trauma can sometimes tax the mind. But then I get home to an environment where I can process, recharge and let go of the work day. Then, I begin the next day as a more effective counselor.

The other neat thing that this area offers is the Marina. The Fort Worth side offers a more party environment, and the Eagle Mountain side is more subdued, which is perfect for me whenever I have brain fog. Looking at the water is refreshing and gets the creative juices flowing again. Twin Points Beach is also awesome to go and have fun despite a small price tag.

My only concern about the area is the recent housing developments that are popping up that might take away the specialness that I’ve come to love about the area and the influx of Californians looking for relief from high rent and mortgages, densifying the area.

Other than that, I’m glad to have taken the risk of moving here because it forced me to leave my comfort zone and grow as a person.

Michael Foster-Sanders, 40, is a substance abuse counselor in Fort Worth. He has lived in multiple parts of the city, from Southside, Forest Hill, Meadowbrook to Western Hills, before finding peace in far north Fort Worth.

