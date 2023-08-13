J.R. Labbe had one thought as she walked down a hospital hallway with John Peter Smith Health Network’s then-president in 2012.

With a smile on their faces, each employee wearing a JPS name tag said hello to their boss, Robert Earley. He responded every time with some sort of personal question, Labbe said. The experience felt unreal.

“I felt like I was being Punk’d,” she said.

Ever since then, Labbe has thought of that singular moment as a stark example of what’s needed more in the post-COVID health care landscape: humanity and authenticity.

Labbe and Lara Burnside started CSE Leadership in February 2023 with those two qualities in mind. The organization is a coaching practice designed to help health care organizations and employees engage with patients at the highest levels using interpersonal communication.

The practice, they say, will address physician burnout, workforce turnover and the growing number of medical workers who report dissatisfaction in the workplace.

Physician burnout rates jumped from 38% in 2020 to 68% in 2022, according to the American Medical Association. In a 2022 survey, only 57% of physicians say they would choose to become doctors again.

Average hospital turnover was 105% of the workforce — 95% of that was voluntary.

“Everybody in health care is stressed and you can’t just blame COVID anymore,” Labbe said.

Labbe, who spent 25 years as a journalist and another 10 as vice president of community affairs at JPS, has used strong communication skills to her advantage throughout her career, both Burnside and Earley said.

She’s putting those skills to work through CSE’s curriculum, titled “Mastering the Art of Human Connection.”

“Organizations are learning these tricks of the trade on how to speak with others,” Labbe said. “It’s also a way of holding themselves accountable to each other and learning to talk to each other … they can see the difference in their satisfaction scores fairly quickly.”

Survey scores for physicians, nurses and hospitals across the country are declining, Labbe said. Part of the CSE curriculum is focused on educating organizations on what these scores mean.

“You have doctors who are getting these survey scores and see them going down, but they don’t know how to turn it around,” Labbe said. “They don’t know what it means.”

The scores could have an impact on their physician ratings, and a hospital’s overall score could result in tens of millions of dollars in insurance reimbursements, Burnside said. That could mean additional reimbursements, or a loss of.

Burnside, as the chief patient experience officer at JPS from 2015 to 2022, has experience in bettering the performance of health care organizations. At JPS, she created programs that proved to engage patients as partners in their own care, she said.

Based on survey scores, from 2015 to 2020, JPS physician engagement results jumped from the 19th percentile to the 73rd. Patient experience measures improved from the 3rd percentile to the 80th percentile and employee engagement from 0 to 91st percentile.

In January, insurance providers increased the percentage of reimbursement that’s tied to the patient surveys, Burnside said. Previously, 15% of a hospital’s reimbursement was tied to satisfactory survey results. It’s now 31%.

Insurance reimbursement is a large part of what makes up a hospital’s bottom line, just like grants, donations and general earnings on investments.

This funding structure incentivizes health care systems to emphatically listen to patients fill appointments when they need them, Burnside said.

“These providers are really focusing on providing high quality care, which is the right thing to do,” Burnside said.

While CSE Leadership does have organizations’ financial bottom lines in mind, their focus is also on hospitals providing the adequate care they’re paid to provide.

“Understanding each other empathically and understanding our patients and families when they come in during that vulnerable time is so important,” Burnside said.

Eventually, CSE Leadership would like to find itself inside university classrooms and curriculums. This way, Labbe said, the future generation of medical workers will be prepared in all aspects of health care.

“These students, they’re not being taught the business side,” Labbe said.

Until the curriculum makes its way into classrooms, the organization will continue to reinforce human care to hospitals across North Texas.

“We cannot recruit our way out of the hole that we’re seeing right now,” Labbe said. “If health care organizations want to retain their teams, we’re going to have to do something differently.”

Matthew Sgroi is a reporting fellow for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at matthew.sgroi@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.