A Fort Worth company wants to change your ticket-buying experience to major sporting or entertainment events.

DeFy Tickets was launched in the summer of 2022 by Fort Worth music industry veterans Alec Jhangiani and Ramtin Nikzad, the team behind the Fortress Festival.

DeFy Tickets utilizes a blockchain-based platform, known as Web3, that issues non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for events that require tickets. The technology is a more secure method to limit counterfeiting and can also help limit the price escalation associated with the secondary ticket market, according to Jhangiani.

DeFy began selling NFT tickets to several DeFy-backed summer music concerts at Wild Acre Live, a 7,000-person-capacity outdoor music venue in Fort Worth. Concerts by rap artists Lupe Fiasco and Gucci Mane in Fort Worth have also used the technology.

Events like that proved the platform’s value, offering a ticketing experience free from scalping and fraud and increasing monetization for event organizers and artists, said Jhangiani.

DeFy has received a lot of interest from food festivals and other events that will use its product, Jhangiani said. But DeFy and other NFT-based ticketing vendors face an uphill battle with TicketMaster which has a market share of 80% of the significant concert venue market.

Among the employees at DeFy Tickets, several have experience in ticketing: Leif Obsakken, previously worked at Ticketfly and Eventbrite and is now leading ticketing operations and support; Zach Pharr, formerly director of business development at FrontGate Tickets, is in charge of growth strategy; and Evan McLaughlin, a New York-based, financial risk, data scientist, and business analyst acts as the organization’s chief technical officer.



In July, DeFy expanded with the appointment of Mike Rogers as vice president of business development. Rogers has worked for nearly 20 years alongside the largest independent ticketing platforms in the world including Eventbrite, Ticketfly and Dice.

As DeFy Tickets looks to grow its U.S. partnerships across the entertainment industry, Rogers will play a key role in connecting with performers, promoters, and venues, said Jhangiani.

“We know we have to offer a solution that is competitive now, while keeping an eye to what will be competitive in 5 to 10 years and Mike is the ideal person to represent that,” said Jhangiani.

Mike Rogers has been named vice president of business development for DeFy Tickets (Courtest photo| DeFy Tickets)

Rogers looks forward to growing the company and the market for NFT-based ticketing in general.

“The secondary market for event tickets is $15 billion worldwide,” he said. “So there’s a lot of money being made by people that aren’t the promoter and the artists. It’s unfair to the people that are doing the work and putting their livelihood at risk to produce these shows.”

With ticket platforms like DeFy, the ticket promoter or event organizer is able to set up parameters of how or if they want their tickets to be resold or transferred.

“(The ticket promoter or event organizer) can control that and keep that in house, whereas now it’s sort of the Wild West out there,” he said.

That way, the promoters or event organizers can keep more control of the secondary market for tickets, making it attractive to them, he said.

Rogers, currently located in Los Angeles, said when Taylor Swift had her concert there, some secondary tickets were going for $11,000.

“Because of that price tag, there will be some people to show up that will have paid that and their tickets will not be legitimate,” he said. “Our technology can prevent that. We can solve a lot of these problems.”

DeFy utilizes the GET Protocol, a Europe-based technology platform that issues blockchain-registered NFT digital tickets. Users can download an app from the Apple Store and Google Play and add it to a digital wallet for their tickets. But users don’t have to know how it works, said Jhangiani.

“To end users, it looks much the same as any other ticketing platform out there,” he said. “They don’t need to have any interest or knowledge of NFTs or blockchain to attend an event or buy tickets.”

The blockchain technology behind Defy Tickets

DeFy Tickets utilizes the GET Protocol, a Europe-based technology platform that issues blockchain-registered non-fungible (NFT) digital tickets. An NFT is a unique programmable blockchain-based digital item that proves ownership of the digital asset.

Bob Francis is business editor for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at bob.francis@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

