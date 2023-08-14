Outside of T.A. Sims Elementary School on Aug. 14, Principal Andrea Harper greeted every student who walked in with a smile and “good morning.” Some ran to her for a hug, some shyly stayed with their parents and some nervously took their first steps into school.

Inside, teachers waited for their students in their classrooms while “Shake it Off” by Taylor Swift played over the intercom. Parents walked their preschoolers to their first classrooms where they had a breakfast of cereal, juice, an apple and cheese.

Students across Fort Worth ISD started the 2023-24 school year on Aug. 14. Schools are opening their doors with some teaching vacancies — though less than last school year — and trying to still provide a positive learning environment for children.

Parents and their children wait for doors to open Aug. 14 for the first day of school at T.A. Sims Elementary School, 3500 Crenshaw Ave. The campus hosted media for its first day of school activities. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A student finds his classroom on the first day of school Aug. 14 at T.A. Sims Elementary School, 3500 Crenshaw Ave. Parents dropped off students, and school faculty and staff welcomed them back to school. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Fort Worth ISD board president Dr. Camille Rodriguez greets a family on the first day of school Aug. 14 at T.A. Sims Elementary School, 3500 Crenshaw Ave. Rodriguez began serving on the Fort Worth ISD board in May 2022. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Angelica Ramsey talks to students A’Monii Anderson, left, and Justice Collins, right, on Aug. 14 at T.A. Sims Elementary School. Ramsey visited the elementary school on its first day of classes for the 2023-2024 school year. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A pre-kindergarten student cries when dropped off for his first day of school Aug. 14 at T.A. Sims Elementary School, 3500 Crenshaw Ave. Fort Worth ISD campuses across the city welcomed students back for the 2023-2024 school year. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Teacher vacancies

For Superintendent Angélica Ramsey, there are two best days of the year: The first day of school and graduation. Aug. 14 is the first time she’s experiencing the first day of school in Fort Worth ISD — she was hired after the school year already started last year.

“I woke up at 3 a.m. because I’m so excited,” she said outside of T.A. Sims.

Part of her excitement is for all the new teachers starting jobs in Fort Worth ISD. In previous school years, the district started school with 300-400 open teaching jobs. This year, Ramsey said that number is down to 95.

The district hosted a new teacher academy to help new teachers prepare for the year and match them with a mentor, she said.

Mostly, Fort Worth ISD needs more bilingual and special education teachers, Ramsey said.

‘A new set of kids to love’

At Rufino Mendoza Elementary School on the Northside, fifth grade teacher Amanda Inay spent the morning getting to know her students. She believes that sharing more about herself can help build trust in her classroom.

Inay told her class about how her mother struggled with alcoholism and drug addiction. For Inay, school was important to her growing up because it was a place where someone, her teacher, believed in her.

“It’s very important when you’re trying to do something hard, that you have someone that believes that you can do it,” she said. “You guys are the most important gift we have. You are our future. I wanted to make sure that you guys had a loving teacher to support you.”

Next, Inay took out the book “A Letter From Your Teacher on the First Day of School” and read it aloud to her students. Before school started, she wrote an individual letter to each of her 20 students that they all read to themselves after the story.

She then had all of the students write a letter to her about themselves, what they love and what they’re excited for in school. All of the exercises doubled as teaching literacy, and everyone getting to know each other.

“It’s very important that my students know that I love them, that I support them,” Inay said. “I do see them as a whole child and I’m here to help with whatever they need.”

Fort Worth ISD district teacher of the year award recipient Amanda Inay speaks to 5th grade student Fabian Morales on Aug. 14 at Rufino Mendoza Elementary School, 1412 Denver Ave. Inay, an English Language Arts and Reading teacher, wrote individual letters to students for the first day of school. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Fifth grader Sophia Barajas-Ortiz raises her hand to answer a question posed by teacher Amanda Inay on Aug. 14 at Rufino Mendoza Elementary School, 1412 Denver Ave. Students took turns guessing what Inay’s favorite food and book were. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Fifth graders take turns signing each other’s worksheets during an ice-breaking activity on Aug. 14 at English language arts and reading teacher Amanda Inay’s class. From left to right: Ricardo Alvarez De La Cruz, Adrian Loredo Aguirre, Madalyn Gray, Fabian Morales. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Amanda Inay, an English language arts and reading teacher, helps students Alexander Trevino Villegas, left, and Fabian Morales, right, on Aug. 14 at Rufino Mendoza Elementary School, 1412 Denver Ave. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Inay had one of her best school years in her 17 years of teaching last year — she won Fort Worth ISD’s elementary teacher of the year award.

She wasn’t sure how to keep up the momentum, but the closer the school year got, the more Inay realized it’s simple.

“I have a set of brand new babies that are waiting on me to change their life and to show them that it’s possible and that they’re worth it,” she said. “It doesn’t matter, all the accolades and the awards. This is going to be the best year because I’m going to know that I have a new set of kids to love.”

