Beverage manufacturer DrinkPAK considers expanding to Fort Worth, bringing 1,000 workers.



Two facilities would manufacture cans for energy drinks, hard seltzer, canned cocktails and alternative dairy drinks like oat milk and canned cold brew, Robert Sturns, Fort Worth’s economic development department director, said in a presentation Aug. 15 to City Council.



City Council is considering offering a 10-year tax break up to 70% of incremental real and business personal property, estimated at $21 million to lure the company.



In exchange, DrinkPAK would invest $452 million between two phases by January 2028. In total, DrinkPAK would hire 1,000 employees by December 2027, with a minimum average annual salary of $70,000. The company would also commit to 15% of construction costs to business equity firms.



The city estimates the project would generate $8.9 million in new taxes for Fort Worth.



The first development would be at Trammel Crow, 25001 Eagle Parkway in Denton County, near the Fort Worth Alliance Airport. The second would be at Carter Park East in southeast Fort Worth.



The company can lose the tax abatement if the company fails to meet the minimum $70,000 average annual salary requirement. Proportional reductions could occur if both developments fall below 800 full-time jobs.



DrinkPAK is headquartered in Santa Clarita, California. It hints at its expansion in North Texas on its website in the “location” section, where it lists two facilities coming in 2024 in Texas. Fort Worth Report reached out to DrinkPAK for comment, but did not hear back at the time of publication.



A public input hearing will be Sept. 12 for the incentive. After that, City Council will vote on whether to grant the company the abatement.

Seth Bodine is a business and economic development reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at seth.bodine@fortworthreport.org and follow on Twitter at @sbodine120.



At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.