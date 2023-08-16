Over half of the 12 school districts in Fort Worth saw decreases in third-grade reading scores on the state standardized test, while the other six had increases or stable numbers.

The Texas Education Agency released the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness test results Aug. 16.

Fort Worth ISD scores showed little improvement but no drastic declines. Most reading scores dropped slightly, while math scores showed marginal increases.

The scores in Fort Worth ISD match statewide data, according to the Texas Education Agency. Reading-language arts scores were mostly unchanged and five of six tested grade levels in math had an increase in scores.

The districts that saw declines on the reading test are:

73% of Aledo ISD third-graders met grade level, a 7 percentage point decline from 2022

55% of Burleson ISD third-graders met grade level, a 4 percentage point decline from 2022

46% of Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD third-graders met grade level, a 3 percentage point decline from 2022

36% of Everman ISD third-graders saw met grade level, a 6 percentage point decline from 2022

32% of Fort Worth ISD third-graders met grade level, a 6 percentage point decline from 2022

58% of Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD third-graders met grade level, an 8 percentage point decline from 2022

61% of Keller ISD third-graders met grade level, a 1 percentage point decline from 2022

The districts seeing increases or stabilized numbers on reading were:

45% of Castleberry ISD third-graders met grade level, a 2 percentage point increase from 2022

44% of Crowley ISD third-graders met grade level, a 1 percentage point increase from 2022

25% of Lake Worth ISD third-graders met grade level, a 2 percentage point increase from 2022

58% of Northwest ISD third-graders met grade level, the same as in 2022

53% of White Settlement ISD third-graders met grade level, a 2 percentage point increase from 2022

This story is still developing. Check back for updates.

Dang Le is a reporting fellow for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at dang.le@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

