Greg Morse almost can’t believe Worthington Bank is now in Denton.

“It’s just been Tarrant County for 20 years and we’ve looked at other locations, but with all the growth in the area, it makes sense,” said the president and CEO of the bank. “It’s a big step for us.”

The Arlington-based bank touts its independent streak, hands-on service and the fact it doesn’t have 1-800 numbers like larger banks.

But it has been focused squarely on Tarrant County since it was founded in 2002. In July, it ventured into new territory, opening a branch at 1696 S. Loop 28 in Denton.

That branch is currently operating out of a temporary space on the site, but the bank is moving ahead with plans to open a 3,782-square-foot branch there in the fall. Like other Worthington Bank offices, it will have a lobby with Western-influenced art and a distinctive appearance, said Debbie Rhoads, the 34-year industry veteran who is Denton market president for the bank.

“We can’t wait to show it off,” Rhoads said.

The Denton location will showcase works from artist Sophy Brown, photographer Emily McCartney and sculptors Deborah Ballard, Fredrick Prescott and Dale Rogers.

Rhoads came to the bank after spending more than seven years working at Guaranty Bank & Trust and before that worked for Northstar Bank from 1999 to 2015. She has brought two former colleagues from that bank to Worthington with her, Tracey Long, senior vice president of

lending and Kathy Kelly, senior vice president of lending

and liquidity savings mechanisms. The largely female team of eight banking professionals have worked together previously and share over a century of banking experience.

Rhoads, 58, said she had been working toward being a bank president, so the opportunity with Worthington was a welcome one.

“I’ve known Greg for 30 years and worked with him in the past, so it was really an easy decision,” she said.

Morse said knowing Rhoads made the decision easy for the bank.

“It’s great to open in a fast-growing market like Denton, but you have to have the right people, and we do,” he said.

Rhoads said even though the bank has been operating out of a temporary site for a little over a month, she feels they have done well.

“We’ve had over 100 accounts come in after we were open a month,” she said. “I think that’s pretty good considering we’re here in a temporary space.”

Worthington has $510.2 million in assets and $438.3 million in deposits, as of July.

More Fort Worth/Southwest dating rumors

In June, I wrote about a presentation by Southwest Airlines’ Ryan Green, executive vice president, at the Downtown Rotary Club in Fort Worth. Green talked about the possibility of Southwest venturing west once some of the final vestiges of the Wright Amendment disappear. The Wright Amendment was put in place in the dark ages of the 1970s, basically to keep Love Field from growing too much to damage Dallas Fort Worth International Airport’s economic fortunes. That seems like a quaint notion now, as DFW Airport continues to grow.

Most of those restrictions have been lifted, but one remains until 2025. That one kept Southwest from expanding to any airport in the region because to do so they would have been required to give up gates at Love Field.

That brings us to DFW Airport CEO Sean Donohue speaking to the same Downtown Rotary Club on Aug. 18. Along with talk of flying taxis and plans for an updated Terminal C, Donohue was asked a question about Southwest coming to DFW Airport.

“We have not had any formal discussions with Southwest,” said Donohue. “What I will tell you is I absolutely expect them to come.”

Southwest is based here, and they cannot grow at Love Field because now all the gates are taken, he said.

“We expect them to come to DFW,” he said. When they will actually begin talking with Southwest about it, Donohue wasn’t sure.

But the plans for the new Terminal F, announced in May and expected to open in 2026 with 15 gates, were made with Southwest and other airlines in mind.

“We’ve got to have the ability for other airlines to go in there,” he said. “So I do expect that in 2025, when (Southwest’s) last handcuffs come off, for that to happen.”

News and notes

Cracker Barrel’s new Fort Worth Alliance store, located at 15805 North Freeway, 76177, will officially open bright and early on Sept. 4 at 7 a.m. The store is looking to hire 185 full- and part-time employees. As part of the Cracker Barrel Food for Families initiative, there will be a check presentation to the Tarrant Area Food Bank during a grand opening ceremony.

A long time Stockyards steak house is getting a makeover.

According to a recent filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, Cattlemen’s Steak House will be receiving nearly $3 million in renovations in the fall. The renovations include an interior remodel, a new outdoor patio and the addition of an elevator and chair lift.

Cattlemen’s Steak House, located at 2458 N. Main St., opened in 1947 by Jesse and Mozelle Roach.

