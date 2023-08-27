A short, white-haired Mexican woman sat smiling behind a natural remedy-stacked counter. The remedies — like Cicatricure, a scar treatment; Riñosan, a kidney and liver health tea; and Jengibrim, a ginger root tea — are household names in Hispanic homes both in the U.S. and south of the border.
Ma del Carmen Salazar Ruvalcaba, the 62-year-old owner of Farmacia Naturista Mama Coneja, began working in pharmacies in Jalisco, Mexico when she was 14.
“It was the necessity of wanting a bit more money,” Salazar Ruvalcaba said in Spanish. “My dad retired from work and my Sunday allowance growing up narrowed, so I started working in pharmacies doing chores like mopping, sweeping and sorting shelves. I was young.”
When she first arrived in the United States, she worked at shoe stores, selling beauty products, and at Motorola, but she couldn’t get accustomed to working for someone else — and those jobs didn’t pay her bills, she said.
Salazar Ruvalcaba and her husband, Manuel Garcia, 63, run the pharmacy out of La Gran Plaza as well as area flea markets. The success of their business allowed them to recently send their 18-year-old daughter to college and open another booth inside El Mercado.
“When a person suffers or things get complicated, it’s a learning experience. You can’t lay down and cry and pray God sends you something,” Garcia said. “When things are tight, that’s when you channel your courage and the necessity to come out ahead.”
Hispanic people show their courage when things get difficult, Garcia said, especially when delving into something new.
“By the time we thought of opening this pharmacy, I was hesitant because we had failed in creating so many businesses before,” Garcia said. “But thanks to God, we hit the nail on the head, finally.”
Garcia said that economic power doesn’t come from nothing.
“If you don’t spend money or pay taxes or contribute to the economy, your community and people cannot move ahead,” he said. “As a business owner, what we pay in taxes and what we spend as a family helps future generations of Hispanics in the city.”
Salazar Ruvalcaba agreed. She said she feels like she is contributing to the development of the city. The couple hopes their second recently opened pharmacy inside La Gran Plaza’s El Mercado is equally as successful as their flea market and other booth locations.
Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him by email or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.
