Catie Little places a macaroni and cheese box of dried pasta atop a tower. Little and her team, which is a part of the company’s college development program, used more than 1,000 cans of food and 140 boxes of dried pasta to build their sculpture on Aug. 24 at TTI Inc. headquarters, 2441 Northeast Pkwy. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Catie Little stretched above her head to place a macaroni and cheese box on a tower on Aug. 24. The tower, which was about 140 boxes tall by then, swayed a bit but held strong. Next to it, a giant rocket sculpture made of more than 1,000 cans of food stood tall.

Little was a part of TTI Inc.’s college development program — her team of about 10 students competed against four other teams creating sculptures out of canned goods and boxes of food. The can art competition is held annually by the company in support of the Tarrant Area Food Bank.

In one corner of the office space, a race car made of more than 5,100 cans, tape and nonperishables featured a real steering wheel and seat. Nearby, a canned rendition of Hungry Hungry Hippos lay between desks.

In 2022, TTI Inc. donated more than 9,000 cans and boxes of food to the Tarrant Area Food Bank — this year, the company smashed its goal of 10,000 and collected an additional $1,500, Ted LePak, the company’s social media manager, said.

TTI Inc. college development program students, from left to right, Dominic Conoscenti, Alec White and Austin Williams test the lights on their canned food sculpture on Aug. 24. The team was one of five to compete in the can art contest to raise money and food for the Tarrant Area Food Bank. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A team adds final details to its canned food sculpture on Aug. 24. The college development program team built a rocket out of cans and boxes of food. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Little appreciated participating in the competition, and her team was one of three to win when Tarrant Area Food Bank officials judged the sculptures Aug. 28. The winners received bragging rights, LePak said.

“It was fun,” Little said. “This was legit to see.”

