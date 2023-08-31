On June 17, an ectotherm department employee at the Fort Worth Zoo entered the incubation room where over 80 gharial crocodile eggs lay. When she saw the space was disturbed, she thought an egg had exploded.
Instead, she was left speechless at the sight of a tiny croc in the midst of the unhatched eggs.
“She got on the radio and to the entire zoo, she said, ‘Vicky, you’re going to want to get to the nursery right now,’” Vicky Poole, the associate curator of ectotherms at the Fort Worth Zoo, said. “It was ridiculous. I’m a talker and I couldn’t speak. And it was just like tears welled up in my eyes.”
Poole and the ectotherm team, which led a decades-long conservation effort to breed and hatch gharial crocodiles at the Fort Worth Zoo, celebrated the birth of four babies for the first time in the zoo’s history and only the second time nationwide.
Poole and her team are most excited to add more gharials to the genetic breeding pool, she said.
“This adds additional animals to our overall breeding population and potential,” Poole said. “A success for one of us is success for all of us and the species.”
Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him by email or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.
Cristian is a May 2021 graduate of Texas Christian University. At TCU, ArguetaSoto served as staff photographer at TCU360 and later as its visual editor, overseeing other photojournalists. A Fort Worth...
