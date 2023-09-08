Jessica Minyard, a second-grade teacher, separates her husband’s work life from their at-home life.
Her husband, Layn Minyard, an Arlington firefighter, has been a first responder for 18 years, she said, and deals with saving lives and stressful situations daily.
The couple compartmentalizes family time and work hours to avoid burnout and emotional exhaustion.
“I treat his days at work like he’s hanging with the boys. But I think it’s obviously a coping mechanism,” Minyard, who has been a teacher for 14 years, said. “We barely talk when he’s at work. When he comes back from work, that’s when he might unload about his day, his shift, losing people, the anxiety that causes him with raising our girls and just everyday scenarios.”
In their household, Minyard’s three daughters know the intensity and importance of first responders’ days first-hand, but without the scary details, she said.
On Sept. 8, Minyard and over 600 elementary school students chanted “U.S.A.” as fire trucks, police cars and ambulances drove by during the second annual Patriot and Hero Parade on Sept. 8.
The Lone Star Elementary School students enjoyed speeches from Keller ISD school board members, state Rep. Nate Schatzline and principal Steven Hurst as well as a police helicopter showcase.
The parade is important for children to see how cool and incredible first responders are, Hurst said. The principal wants his students to know first responders are there to help them.
For Minyard and Layn, that’s a daily lesson.
“Their line of work is so important and it’s crucial for our cities. The biggest part is my husband being able to share what he’s doing every day, being able to share that our world is a bit of a scary place,” Minyard said. “Sometimes we can be in fear of that, but we have to know there are people here to help us.”
Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him by email or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.
Cristian is a May 2021 graduate of Texas Christian University.
