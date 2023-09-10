Three-year-old Rhett Renteria asked his mom, Leah, why his dad, a Tarrant County deputy, was climbing stairs Sept. 9.
She calmly explained the 110-story climb at Fort Worth’s City Center, 210 Main St., will replicate the climb to the top of the New York World Trade Center and will commemorate the nearly 3,000 victims of the 2001 attack.
“His daddy is a police officer so he’s constantly asking questions, and it’s just important to us that he knows what he goes to watch,” Leah said. “This actually happened but to younger kids, this is history. They don’t know anything that happened. They didn’t live through it. It’s something that, if they didn’t learn about it, they wouldn’t know about it.”
Leah, 25, was only 2 years old when the attack happened, but Stephanie Jones, 48, said it was too real for her. Her brother-in-law was in the United States Marine Corps and immediately got sent overseas after the attack, she said.
“Leah was just a little bit younger than him when it actually happened. It’s surreal to see ‘cause I remember it vividly,” Jones said. “It’s very emotional.”
Fort Worth District 9 City Council member Elizabeth Beck deployed to Taji, Iraq, in 2005, but before that she was a part of the United States Army Reserve, she said.
After the New York World Trade Center attack, the United States changed as we knew it, she added.
“I remember when this happened, and knowing once that plane hit the Pentagon, knowing what was next for me,” Beck said. “It definitely changed the trajectory of my life and so many other folks that I served with. That moment was something that changed our nation.”
Beck said 9/11 should be remembered and honored as a day that changed the world.
As for Leah and Chase, they will continue teaching Rhett the importance of first responders.
“It’s important for them to know,” Leah said. “It’s important that he knows.”
Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him by email or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.
Related
Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.
Unless otherwise noted, noncommercial entities may republish most of Fort Worth Report stories for free under a Creative Commons license. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.For noncommercial digital publications:
Look for the "Republish This Story" button underneath each story. To republish online, simply click the button, copy the html code and paste into your Content Management System (CMS). Do not copy stories straight from the front-end of our web-site.
You are required to follow the guidelines and use the republication tool when you share our content. The republication tool generates the appropriate html code.
You can’t edit our stories, except to reflect relative changes in time, location and editorial style.
You can’t sell or syndicate our stories.
Any web site our stories appear on must include a contact for your organization.
If you use our stories in any other medium — for example, newsletters or other email campaigns — you must make it clear that the stories are from the Fort Worth Report. In all emails, link directly to the story at fortworthreport.org and not to your website.
You have to credit Fort Worth Report. Please use “Author Name, Fort Worth Report” in the byline. If you’re not able to add the byline, please include a line at the top of the story that reads: “This story was originally published by Fort Worth Report” and include our website, fortworthreport.org.
You can’t edit our stories, except to reflect relative changes in time, location and editorial style.
Our stories may appear on pages with ads, but not ads specifically sold against our stories.
You can’t sell or syndicate our stories.
You can only publish select stories individually — not as a collection.
Any web site our stories appear on must include a contact for your organization.
Cristian is a May 2021 graduate of Texas Christian University. At TCU, ArguetaSoto served as staff photographer at TCU360 and later as its visual editor, overseeing other photojournalists. A Fort Worth...
More by Cristian ArguetaSoto