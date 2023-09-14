Looking for a way to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month? Festivities beginning Friday provide a headstart to the weekend’s commemoration of Mexican Independence Day Sept. 16.

Did we miss an event? If you have a Hispanic Heritage Month event not listed here, email us at news@fortworthreport.org.

Here is how Tarrant County residents can celebrate the history, culture and diversity of its Latin American community from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15:

¡Celebramos! at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden

Fort Worth Botanic Garden presents a campuswide four-week celebration of Latin American heritage and culture through art, native plants, shopping and special events. Admission is free on Sept. 15.

Where: 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd.

When: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 15 – Oct. 15

Cost: Free admission for all on Sept. 15. Regular prices: Free for children 5 and under; $6 for children 6 to 15; $12 for adults; $10 for seniors 65 and older.

Kick off your celebrations at the Fort Worth Stockyards

The Stockyards honors Hispanic Heritage Month with an all-day celebration Sept. 17, featuring live music, dance performances and a parade. Mexico en la Sangre, an equestrian show that resembles a Mexican rodeo, will take place in the Cowtown Coliseum.

Where: Stockyards National Historic District, 140 E. Exchange Ave.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Mexico en la Sangre, 2-4 p.m.) Sept. 17

Cost: Free for all day event; Admission to Mexico en la Sangre is $35 for adults; $20 for children and seniors

Sundance Square Car and Culture Show

Sundance Square Plaza revs up Hispanic Heritage Month in downtown Fort Worth with a lowrider car show and live music performances. Near the plaza, an art show at 400 Houston Street Gallery and Studio celebrates lowrider cultures and traditions.

Where: Sundance Square Plaza, 420 Main St.

When: Noon to 10 p.m. Sept. 16

Cost: Free

Fiestas Patrias 2023

La Gran Plaza celebrates Mexican Independence Day with a cultural festival featuring live music and dance performances. The Mexican consulate’s Consul General of Dallas will commemorate the day by reciting the “Grito de Dolores” — the battle cry of the Mexican War of Independence.

Where: La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth, 4200 S. Freeway

When: Noon to 9 p.m. Sept. 17

Cost: Free

Festival del Chile en Nogada

Don Artemio, an upscale Northeast Mexican restaurant, is serving Chiles en Nogada through the end of Hispanic Heritage month to celebrate Mexican Independence. The traditional dish, made of picadillo-stuffed Poblano chili peppers, is topped with red, white and green garnishes to represent the Mexican flag.

Where: Don Artemio, 3268 W. Seventh St.

When: Aug. 22 – Oct. 15

Cost: $54 for Chile en Nogada Tradicional. Reservations available online.

Michelada Festival Fort Worth

The eighth annual Hispanic Heritage Month celebration is a free festival that features authentic Micheladas, a Mexican beer cocktail. The event will have live entertainment and local Mexican and Latin American food vendors.

Where: General Worth Square, 900 Main St.

When: Noon to 8 p.m. Oct. 8

Cost: Free

Celebra Grapevine

The city of Grapevine will honor Hispanic Heritage Month by uniting the community through Latin American food and entertainment. The event will feature local talent, Latin American cuisine and a flash mob experience that attendees are encouraged to take part in.

Where: Peace Plaza, 815 S. Main St.

When: 2-6 p.m. Oct. 7

Cost: Free

A Night Under the Stars

Keller Town Hall will host an evening of Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations for community members of all ages. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets to enjoy the live music, dance performances and traditional hispanic food.

Where: Keller Town Hall, 1100 Bear Creek Parkway

When: 5-9:30 p.m. Sept. 23

Cost: Free

Sara Honda is the audience engagement and social media fellow for the Fort Worth Report.

