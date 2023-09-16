Some homeowners may save a few dollars in property taxes to the Tarrant County College District.

The TCC board of trustees Sept .13 approved a new tax rate, which cut about 2 cents off the tax rate — the lowest the community college has levied in two decades. The vote was 6-0, with board President Teresa Ayala absent from the meeting.

The new tax rate is 11.217 cents per $100 of valuation.

The rate is lower than TCC’s no-new-revenue rate of 11.674 cents, which would bring in the same amount of property tax revenue as the previous year.

The college joins Fort Worth ISD, the Tarrant County government and other entities in adopting the no-new-revenue tax rate.

Trustee Laura Forkner Pritchett told the Fort Worth Report that she “can’t be more thrilled about” the lower tax rate.

The average home in the TCC District, which encompasses the entire county, has an appraised value of $371,092, according to the Tarrant Appraisal District. Only $304,013 of the value can be taxed.

However, only $299,013 will be considered once the $5,000 homestead exemption is included. The board approved the exemption in June.



The average property tax bill to TCC would be $335.40 — $13.36 lower than last year’s bill of $348.76.

Pritchett, whose campaign focused on lowering the property tax rate, plans to continue scrutinizing the budget to ensure TCC supports students without overspending.

At the Aug. 17 board meeting, Pritchett pointed out that TCC will have a higher budget while lowering the tax rate due to higher state funding. She wanted the college to take a deeper look into budget efficiency and pointed out that Tarrant County was able to lower the budget this year.

TCC board Vice President Kenneth Barr said this year’s budgeting process is the best since he joined the board four years ago.

“It’s been transparent. It’s been open. We’ve been given more information than in any year in the past,” Barr said at the Sept. 13 meeting.

Dang Le is a reporting fellow for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at dang.le@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.