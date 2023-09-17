Nate Moore, 21, and Michael Turell, right, lead runners on the 4X4X48 challenge on Sept. 15. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Nate Moore and Michael Turell, members of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity at TCU, knew Wes Smith through a finance program and some football friends — he quickly became their close friend.

When 21-year-old Smith was shot and killed Aug. 31 outside of a Fort Worth bar, the TCU community mourned and created campaigns like ‘Win 4 Wes’ and the Wes Smith Memorial Scholarship, which has raised nearly $30,000.

“When that tragedy happened, originally, this race was supposed to be meant for a philanthropy event for the fraternity, but we decided to switch the cause to ‘Run 4 Wes,’” Turell said. “It’s to really spread his message to people and his values of faith.”

TCU students ran four miles every four hours from 4 p.m. Friday through noon Sunday in support of the slain TCU. The run was organized by Moore and Turell.

As part of the David Goggins Foundation, the 4X4X48 helps send children of fallen soldiers to college, but the students decided to use the physical challenge to raise funds for the Wes Smith scholarship fund.

Slain TCU student Wes Smith was a member of the TCU Neeley School of Business and the Kappa Sigma fraternity.

Michael Turell speaks to runners before their 4X4X48 challenge begins Sept. 15. Turell knew slain student Wes Smith through a TCU Neeley School of Business finance program. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Students begin their running challenge in TCU Greek Village Sept. 15. The students ran their last four miles at noon Sunday. Nate Moore and Michael Turell, both members of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, led the runners. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

“He really meant so much to the TCU community. We had a vigil on campus for Wes last week. I took a look around, and there had to easily be more than 2,500 people there,” Moore said. “It was just so full and the TCU community is tight, but I already know Wes made it tighter for a lot of people.”

