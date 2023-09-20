Observed from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, Hispanic Heritage Month offers a dedicated period to celebrate and acknowledge the diverse backgrounds and achievements of Hispanic and Latino Americans. Lest we forget, these communities have impacted Tarrant County and made many contributions echoed throughout Texas and American society as well.

Did you know that the celebration has an annual theme? This year, according to the Hispanic Heritage Month website, it’s “Uniting Communities,” a theme chosen to recognize “the need for solidarity and cooperation across diverse groups.”

In line with this year’s suggestion, I’ve curated an eclectic mix of food and beverage events, as well as a list of businesses that will satisfy your taste for this deliciously diverse cuisine. And, most importantly, when you go, you’ll be supporting local Tarrant County businesses. I encourage you to visit not only during this time frame set aside to amplify Hispanic and Latino cultures, but to deepen your understanding of the various cultures throughout the year.

Trader’s Village Grand Prairie is flea market that offers endless shopping experiences and a mini carnival that includes predominantly Hispanic-owned food and beverage concessions serving a wide array of offerings. (Courtesy photo | Traders Village)

Traders Village Grand Prairie

One place that seems to fly under the mainstream umbrella is Traders Village in Grand Prairie. The spectacular flea market offers endless shopping experiences and a mini carnival that includes predominantly Hispanic-owned food and beverage concessions serving a wide array of offerings, including elotes, birria tacos, pastor burritos, horchata and more. Special events take place here as well. Buscando Talento, a talent show hosted by the Tejano music star David Olivarez, started Sept. 17; the competition will continue on Sundays through Oct. 22.

This year’s Michelada Festival is at noon Oct. 8 at 900 Main St., Fort Worth. (Courtesy photo | Michelada Festival)

Michelada Festival Presented by Camaronazo

If you’ve ever enjoyed an ice-cold Mexican beer cocktail known as a michelada — and also as a cerveza preparada — then you should stop by the Michelada Festival starting at noon Oct. 8 at 900 Main St., Fort Worth.

Various origin stories of the famous alcoholic beverage exist; however, the recipes typically remain the same and, when crafted right, produce a refreshingly light drink.

Expect live music on two stages, authentic Latin and Mexican cuisine and handcrafted micheladas. Located in downtown Fort Worth, the “authentic Michelada festival” is free to attend.

Dish with Deah For more about Deah Mitchell or the Dish with Deah columns, click here.

Del Campo Empanadas

A third option for you to try, not just during Hispanic Heritage Month but anytime, is Del Campo Empanadas.

More than 20 years ago, Andrea and Leo, a determined couple from Buenos Aires, Argentina, left their homeland for the U.S. Today, they are serving their delicious empanadas — packed with authentic flavors wrapped inside of a flaky homemade crust — in Fort Worth and Flower Mound.

My favorites among many variations include the more traditional Argentine style beef. Ground Angus beef, eggs, raisins, onions, red bell peppers, green olives and Argentine spices make this the perfect blend of savory and slightly sweet. The olives truly make this dish, adding the perfect balance of salt. Equally tasty is the meatless spinach empanada, filled with spinach, onion, red bell peppers and a delicate bechamel cream sauce. Made fresh daily, you can purchase the filled pastries individually or by the dozen.

Empanadas are eaten for many different occasions in Argentina, making them the perfect snack, lunch or even dessert. Sweet pastries include Banutella, which is just as it sounds: a rich mix of bananas and velvety smooth hazelnut Nutella. The Dulce de Leche empanada competes with my favorite: the Dulce de Leche croissant, filled with pockets of decadent caramelized milk and finished with a touch of powdered sugar.

Visit the Hispanic Heritage Month website for event and workshop information and to learn more.

Deah Mitchell writes about more than food. You can email her at deah.mitchell@fortworthreport.org.

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.