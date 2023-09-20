After a 12- or 14-hour shift wrapping cars at his shop in Mansfield, one of the last things An Tran wants to do is sleep.

Instead, the Arlington resident spends the twilight hours in his family’s home making lion heads for dance costumes, an Asian art form with ties to Buddhist beliefs. As Vietnamese music plays from his laptop speaker, Tran meticulously measures every inch of his material, twisting and weaving bamboo to shape the lion head frames.

Tran works out of a room dedicated to the craft, where the walls are hung with lion heads painted in vibrant yellow, lime green and glittering silver.

Tran makes the heads for the Hoa Đạo Lion Dance team. Made up of people from the Chùa Hương Đạo Buddhist temple in Fort Worth, the team placed second in a national competition this summer.

For the past 10 years, Tran purposefully worked to learn the technique for making the lion headpieces, which he said didn’t come easy.

“The thing about building lion heads is that it’s such a scarce craft that it’s really hard to learn online,” Tran said. “You either have to learn it yourself or know someone who knows how to build it.”

Lion dancing is commonly practiced in Tran’s hometown of Sóc Trăng, a city near the southern tip of Vietnam. During Lunar New Year, lion dancers performed at the corner of streets and at supermarkets, Tran said.

“I’m more of an artsy guy,” Tran said. “I’ve always loved drawing, I would make origami when I was younger and I was very fascinated with the lions themselves.”

Making lion heads also provides Tran a hobby that helps him relieve stress built up during the day. “After I come home from work, it’s usually pretty late. I’m here by myself at 4 a.m., and it’s just getting into the groove,” Tran said. (Marissa Greene | Fort Worth Report) Lion dancing was a form of getting rid of evil spirits, Tran said. Mirrors attached to the head of a lion are meant to show the evil spirits its reflection so that the spirit would get scared by its own image and disappear, according to Nations Online Project. (Marissa Greene | Fort Worth Report)

Tran moved to Texas with his family in 2006 and joined the Hoa Đạo four years later. Through lion dancing, he started becoming interested in how the lions were built but had difficulty finding online resources to learn from.

“I was asking questions, looking for videos on YouTube. But then, at the time, there were no videos or anything on YouTube,” Tran said. “Having the privilege of being on a team, I was able to look inside (the lion) and take an image in my head and just draw it out visually — and I started from there.”

Tran flew back to Vietnam to buy a lion head frame to use as a reference, calling the purchase opportunity a generous gesture on the part of the seller, due to the competitive nature of the art form.

“It’s a very scarce thing,” Tran said. “It’s more like an art, you don’t want other people to know your secret, and you don’t want to share your information because it takes years to develop and learn.”

Tran has made over 20 lion heads since he started in 2013. His workshop is filled with various paints, paper-mache, pompoms and a catalog of furs.

What is a lion dance? Lion dance is an Asian tradition dating back thousands of years. It tells a story of a lion that has to overcome an obstacle before obtaining a meaningful object, according to Penn Lions, a lion dance team from the University of Pennsylvania. The dance requires two people to tell the story by “mimicking lion movements” to the beat of clashing cymbals, gongs and beating drums. Lion dancers use the pulley systems in the head to make the lion emote and further the storytelling of the dance. Lion dances are usually performed around Lunar New Year to scare evil spirits and bring good luck.

One of Tran’s customers requested Shenron, a green dragon from an anime called “Dragon Ball Z,” be painted on the back of a lion’s head. (Marissa Greene | Fort Worth Report)

Tran’s interest in making lion heads started as a hobby. Though, he’s gotten a few customers over the years. He’s received recent requests for lion heads with references to fictional characters from popular anime like Shenron, a green dragon from “Dragon Ball Z,” and Gyarados, a serpent-like dragon creature from “Pokémon.”

Tran charges anywhere between $750 to $850 per lion head. With the cost of sourcing materials, weeks of labor and shipping costs, he said he occasionally makes $100 to $200 profit.

“It’s a very risky thing to do. It’s not a stable source of income, and right now I don’t consider myself doing this as an income yet. It’s mainly just for a hobby,” Tran said. “If someone happens to really want to buy one, and they do, that’s great.”

Tran also created a YouTube channel, where he documents his process and shares how to make lion heads.

His videos have caught the attention of thousands online. The first video he made was on March 4, 2015, with a description that said, “This took me about a week! I’m only 14 btw (by the way) lol,” the video amassed over 12,000 views.

Tran started his YouTube channel as a way for others to have an accessible resource to learn the craft, something that didn’t come easily to him.

“Building the lion dance head is such a scarce art for some reason, a lot of people tend to gatekeep these,” Tran said. “A lot of the feedback (on the videos) is very positive. I love seeing how a video I post can bring a lot of people together.”

Marissa Greene is a Report for America corps member, covering faith for the Fort Worth Report. You can contact her at marissa.greene@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter @marissaygreene.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

