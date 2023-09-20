Two and a half years ago, TCU tennis player Luke Swan never could have imagined the opportunities open to him today.

A kid from London, he came to TCU not expecting to play on the tennis team — and certainly not expecting to earn sponsorships as a result.

Now, a new partnership between TCU Athletics, the Neeley School of Business and Robinhood Marketplace will benefit TCU students, and student-athletes, by teaching them financial literacy.

With the Neeley Name, Image and Likeness program and Robinhood’s financial expertise, the partnership has a head start on equipping students with the business knowledge necessary to navigate the landscape of collegiate NIL management, TCU Athletic Director Jeremiah Donati said.

“This partnership will only enhance the financial education provided to student-athletes and other interested TCU students,” TCU President Daniel Pullin said.

The repeal of rules prohibiting NCAA athletes from making money off their fame opened the door for college athletes across all sports to profit off commercial use of their names, images and likenesses. The change also opened opportunities for students to further their education through efforts previously outlawed.

Through the agreement, Robinhood will provide funding to support finance classes offered in Neeley and its dedicated Neeley NIL programming.

“This is the day that so many of us have looked forward to for some period of time as we usher in another instance of innovation at TCU,” said Pullin. “And yet another instance of how this is able to quite literally move at the speed of business, to be able to operate at the intersection between academics and industry.”

Hettie Richardson, the business school’s interim dean, said the courses will cover essential financial topics, many having to do with stocks, as well as insights on managing the evolving NIL market.

Funding also will support mentors and speakers. Robinhood will offer guest lecturers, too.

The courses will operate every semester and be available to all students at TCU, not just student-athletes.

At the launch event, Pullin emphasized the student aspect of student-athlete. TCU will focus on student first, athlete second, even in the era of NIL, he said.

“We must support our students’ aspirations and dreams,” Pullin said. “Financial literacy is one way to do that, and it’s gratifying to have Robinhood’s commitment.”

Mary Elizabeth Taylor, Robinhood’s vice president of international government and external affairs, also spoke about the importance of providing students with financial education.

“Financial education is at the heart of our mission and we recognize that increasing access to financial education tools and resources early on can make a considerable difference,” Taylor said. “The mission of Robinhood and the mission of TCU are so organically aligned.”

The Neeley NIL program had already been forging a path for student-athletes in this area. Now, with Robinhood’s support, the initiative is set to reach even greater heights, Donati said.

“It’s a big deal for us, not only on campus, but for recruiting,” Donati said. “Student-athletes have already filled the class. Interest is really high. Basically, what we did when this (NCAA) legislation was passed was instantly create 525 entrepreneurs in our athletic department.”

He underscored the long-term benefits for TCU’s student-athletes.

“While in the short term getting an NIL deal is a big deal for some of our student-athletes, I think the bigger deal is long term — you’re setting them up with an entrepreneurial skill set they’ll have for life, long after leaving TCU. That’s the bigger play here,” Donati said.

Swan, the junior walk-on tennis player, said he’s grateful for the opportunities bestowed upon him.

“The truth is, we can’t predict our exact career paths,” Swan said. “I may not become a professional athlete, but mastering financial literacy is vital for all of us.”



Matthew Sgroi is a reporting fellow for the Fort Worth Report.

