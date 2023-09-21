(Matthew Sgroi | Fort Worth Report)

An air of classic film allure and timeless elegance, wafting beneath the heavy bass of electronic music, settled upon the Fort Worth Stockyards on Sept. 19.

Wearing clothes inspired by iconic actor John Wayne’s movie roles, Fort Worth Fashion Week models walked a runway circling the star’s vintage Pontiac station wagon to unveil John Wayne Stock & Supply’s new A/W ’23 collection.

The event, held in the John Wayne: An American Experience Museum, treated attendees to a mix of fresh fashion and film heritage.

With backdrops including an extensive Stetson hat collection, a treasured movie wardrobe and a director’s chair where “The Duke” once held court, the collection resonated with authenticity, said Fort Worth couple David and Susan Siderovski.

Naturally, Stetson hats dominated the runway, merging nostalgia with fashion-forward design in a nod to the hat company admired by both John Wayne Stock & Supply and the actor himself.

Going beyond a classic fashion show, this event immersed guests in the legacy of a larger-than-life American figure while presenting stylish, quality pieces imbued with charisma.

“We really liked the look, too,” Susan Siderovski said. “It’s clothes you can wear every day, especially here in the Stockyards.”

“It was like a two-for-one,” David Siderovski said. “We got to see the exhibits, we got to see the fashion, it was a good night out for us in the Stockyards.”

Matthew Sgroi is a reporting fellow for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at matthew.sgroi@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.