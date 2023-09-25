Tarrant County will send property tax bills to residents in mid-October, and it will reflect changes enacted by the Texas Legislature.

Property tax bills are expected to be considerably lower this year, thanks to every Fort Worth taxing entity reducing rates, new exemptions passed for homeowners and a statewide $18 billion tax relief package.

Your October tax bill from the Tarrant County tax assessor-collector will include a $100,000 homestead exemption on school district tax bills for eligible homeowners. That’s despite the fact that voters still have to approve the tax cut in November by voting for an amendment to the state’s constitution.

“Taxpayers can expect a supplemental bill in December for the difference in the unlikely event the proposed amendment is not approved,” said Wendy Burgess, Tarrant County tax assessor-collector, in a press release.

If the constitutional amendment is approved, the average Fort Worth homeowner with a homestead exemption and the average market value home will pay about $643 less in property taxes next fiscal year, compared with 2023.

The October tax bill will also include language crediting the Texas Legislature for the tax cut.

“The statement will include details that will help the taxpayer understand the impact of this amendment on their tax bill,” Burgess said.

Rachel Behrndt is a government accountability reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at rachel.behrndt@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

