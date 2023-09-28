The Czech Republic is signing on to buy 24 of Lockheed Martin’s F-35 Lightning II fighter jets, the country’s prime minister announced Sept. 27.



The F-35s are used by more than a dozen other countries and the purchase follows a trend of growing demand for the jet.

In a statement from Lockheed, the company said the purchase reflects the growing presence of F-35s in Europe.

“The F-35’s growing presence across Europe is a powerful example of alliance-based deterrence and is setting the foundation for NATO and allied nation’s next generation air power capability,” the statement said.

The company has delivered more than 935 aircrafts as of Sept. 5, according to a company fact sheet.

Canada announced in January that it will procure F-35 as its future aircraft for the country’s air force. Israel shared its intent to buy 25 more F-35s earlier this year. Earlier in September, South Korea signaled they would buy 25 more F-35As. Greece and Romania are also discussing acquiring the fighter jets.

The demand for the jets is due to the war in Ukraine, said Richard Aboulafia, managing director of AeroDynamic Advisory, a boutique aerospace advisory firm. Demand for the jet has risen since the Russian military invasion in Ukraine in February 2022.

“Vladimir Putin. Best F-35 salesman ever,” Aboulafia said.

There’s a lot more demand than supply for the jet, J.J. Gertler, senior analyst at the Teal Group, said. The amount of F-35s that Lockheed Martin can make is capped at 156 per year, he said.

“Over the 14 years remaining in the program, they have to produce jets at 180 or 182 a year just to meet the demand we know about,” Gertler said.

F-35s are assembled in Fort Worth. More than 22,000 people in the area work on the jets.

