Diana Flores was intimidated by college. As a first-generation Hispanic student, she didn’t think she had the resources to succeed.

Now in her third year at Tarrant County College, she’s ready to guide her younger brothers through the process — and many others in the future as a teacher.

Hispanic students make up 37% of TCC’s student population — many of them first generation. The college’s efforts to promote and encourage Hispanic student success have fostered future mentors to guide the next generation and beyond.

Flores said she felt lost when she first started college.

“I knew I wanted to be a teacher, but I didn’t feel like I had financial support to do it,” she said. “I didn’t have anyone to help me out, because my parents didn’t even know anything related to college.”

Hispanic student-oriented resources at TCC helped Flores figure out her academic plans and pointed her to financial aid and scholarships she could apply for as a non-citizen.

“All those different programs really show the students there’s a place for everyone,” she said. “You have events where you get to see people that have already succeeded and give you advice or more ideas of what you can do.”

One of the events, Abrazando al Exito, is TCC’s annual celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month that promotes Latino student success.

Hispanic students make up 61% of the college’s first-generation students, Chancellor Elva LeBlanc said.

“This is for our students to see the different roles that Hispanics have in our community and the different opportunities that each and every one of you have,” she said.

Hispanic entrepreneurs and leaders from the Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce participated in a recent panel discussion to show students they are capable of achieving their dreams. They repeated phrases such as “You can do it,” and “I believe in you,” in their responses to student-curated questions.

Adrian Galvan, managing director of Tijerina Galvan Lawrence, LLC, offered to current students the guidance he received from educators.

“I had great people come into my life and point me in the right direction,” he said. “ I owe that to the next generation.”

Galvan isn’t the only one who is giving back to the support system he had as a student.

Juan Carlos Silva, a TCC alumni, is following in the footsteps of his college mentors.

Now the director of career services at Remington College, Silva guides students through their academic and career plans.

“One thing a student told me was, ‘I am so happy to see somebody that looks like me, sitting across the desk and talking to me in ways that I can relate to,’” he said.

Representation was important to Silva in college, too.

At TCC, he joined the Latin American Student Success Organization and Men of Color Mentoring Program, where he met faculty members who were first-generation students like him and understood his concerns.

He then transferred to Texas A&M University-Commerce, where he founded its second Latino student organization, he said.

“TCC helped me find my identity, showcase that and create something for other people, too,” he said. “I was able to see people in the community who have gone through and created their businesses or have given back to students upon becoming administrators.”

Like Silva, Flores’ dream to work in education is about being a mentor for students who can relate to her.

“It’s really important to see people like you that represent you, because they can help you,” she said. “I hope that I can inspire my students to continue on forward.”

Flores’ background once made her feel incapable — but this is no longer the case, she said. Now, it’s how she knows she has something valuable to offer in the future.

Sara Honda is the audience engagement and social media fellow for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at sara.honda@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

