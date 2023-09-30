Fall break is just around the corner for many students across Fort Worth.
School districts across the city are giving students days off throughout October. Some districts are marking Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples Day or providing lesson planning days for teachers.
Here’s a look at when your students will have off this month:
- Aledo ISD: Oct. 12-17
- Burleson ISD: Oct. 6-9
- Castleberry ISD: Oct. 9-10
- Crowley ISD: Oct. 6-10 and Oct. 27
- Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD: Oct. 9-10
- Everman ISD: Oct. 6-9
- Fort Worth ISD: Oct. 6-9
- Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD: Oct. 9. Early dismissal for high school students on Oct. 30 and early dismissal for all students on Oct. 31
- Keller ISD: Oct. 9-13
- Lake Worth ISD: Oct. 16
- Northwest ISD: Early release on Oct. 13. No classes on Oct. 16
- White Settlement ISD: Oct. 9
Jacob Sanchez is an enterprise journalist for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at jacob.sanchez@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.