Four child care projects are moving forward in four corners of Tarrant County, despite receiving less funding than requested from the commissioners court.

Four new child care providers will be created in Tarrant County in partnership with the federal Early Head Start program, which provides free, all-day child care for low-income families with children aged 0 to 3.

Child Care Associates submitted applications to the county in June totaling about $24 million to be considered for funding by the county. The county initially said it would approve the funding by June 16, according to a statement from Child Care Associates.

The county subsequently declined to pay the requested $24.7 million to build four new child care facilities. Instead, the county allocated about $15.5 million at the Sept. 5 meeting — creating a potential $9.2 million shortfall. The change removed the projects’ contingency fund, which covers cost increases due to inflation or unexpected challenges.

The funding shortfall was a part of a broader county reprioritization of one-time federal dollars. The county voted to spend less federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act on housing, childcare and public health while allocating more to a law enforcement project and inmate housing.

Now, the four facilities are moving into phase 2, which will include site evaluations to finalize the total expected cost of the projects. Child Care Associates doesn’t have a funding source in place to make up the funding gap created by the county’s allocation, the nonprofit said in a statement.

“While Tarrant County in the end did not fund at the levels we and applicants had hoped, we are grateful for the investment in early learning infrastructure for infants and toddlers from disadvantaged families,” Kara Waddell, president and CEO of Child Care Associates, said in a statement.

Commissioner Manny Ramirez, whose Precinct 4 will house two of the projects, said the county declined to fully fund the projects, so the cities and Tarrant County College contribute financially.

“They would be expected to contribute to that project,” Ramirez said. “The ones that came in and said, ‘Hey, we got a $10 million project, we’re requesting $10 million.’ We said, ’Well, no, we’ll give you $5 million.’ Your partners can match.”

The county has previously contributed about $19 million in federal dollars to strengthen early childhood education in partnership with Child Care Associates. The city of Fort Worth also invested $2 million of its own ARPA dollars, approved by the Fort Worth City Council. The county, Fort Worth and Arlington also formed a Blue Ribbon Action Committee on Child Care to implement an expected $45 million investment from Tarrant County.

“We didn’t not fund child care and we didn’t not fund housing. We just didn’t allocate every single penny that was requested,” County Judge Tim O’Hare said at the Sept. 5 meeting.

Tarrant County College presented its preliminary plan for the facilities to its board of trustees Sept. 13. The plan includes two 14,000-square-foot facilities at South and Northwest campuses. The board allowed the college district’s management to negotiate the terms of the grant with Child Care Associates.

“We anticipate that it will keep moving forward in a very positive way,” said Elva LeBlanc, Tarrant County College chancellor, at a Sept. 13 meeting.

Tarrant County College is also in the process of possibly expanding its law enforcement training facility to include space for the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, LeBlanc said.

An aerial photo of the potential future site of a childcare facility at Tarrant County College’s South Campus. (Tarrant County College)

Arlington is still finalizing details of the agreement, Susan Schrock, Arlington’s communications coordinator, said.

When Fort Worth City Council member Michael Crain heard there may be a funding shortfall impacting the Child Care Associates project at Las Vegas Trail, which is in Crain’s district, he asked city management to ensure the city would be able to fill the gap.

“This serves an essential purpose and is a priority for the city,” Crain said.

There is already a Head Start program in the Las Vegas Trail area, Crain said. This new facility will bring those services to a building adjacent to the existing nonprofit LVTRise, which provides other services to the Las Vegas Trail area.

Rachel Behrndt is a government accountability reporter for the Fort Worth Report.

