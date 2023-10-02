Linda Waring considers her dog Bella to be a “tough cookie.”

Waring said her neighbor found the little white dog wandering the streets near the intersection of Mountain View Avenue and Meadowbrook Drive on a hot summer day in July 2011. Her neighbor couldn’t keep the dog at the time, so Bella became the newest member of the Waring family.

The 74-year-old Fort Worth resident and the 12-year-old Maltese gathered with several other pets and congregants of St. Luke’s in the Meadow Episcopal Church under a pavilion at Oakland Lake Park for their Blessing of the Animals service on Oct. 1.

The worship service was just days ahead of the annual Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, an Italian friar in the 13th century who became known as the “patron saint of ecology and of animals.” Many Catholic and Protestant churches offer Blessing of the Animals services in early October in memory of St. Francis.

The Rev. Karen Calafat leads the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi worship service Oct. 1 at the Oakland Lake Park pavilion for St. Luke’s in the Meadow congregants and their pets. (Marissa Greene | Fort Worth Report).

Waring started attending services at St. Luke’s in the Meadow in the spring of 2023 after being a recipient and volunteer at the church’s food pantry. She plans to be confirmed into the Episcopal Church on Oct. 15, so she brought Bella to receive a blessing.

Linda Waring brings Bella to the front during the invitation to take Communion and have a pet blessed at the Oct. 1 worship service. It was Bella’s first time to participate. (Marissa Greene | Fort Worth Report)

“She’s the joy of my heart and she doesn’t see. So, I take the best care of her that I can — so I figured a blessing wouldn’t hurt,” Waring said of Bella.

Bella was joined by other members of the congregation and their family pets, including Canon Janet Waggoner and her 9-year-old rescue dog, Comet, who happens to be as fast on her feet as her name implies, Waggoner said.

Comet received her blessing before going under anesthesia for a dental cleaning later in the day.

“I was just hoping for a blessing for her health. The priest also created a blessing that she will get all the love she deserves, and I wanted to know if that was my estimation or by Comet’s estimation,” Waggoner said.

Canon Janet Waggoner brought her 9-year-old rescue dog, Comet, to Oakland Lake Park on Oct. 1 for St. Luke’s Feast of St. Francis of Assisi worship service and Blessing of the Animals. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Bella and Comet and all the pets that came to the service were blessed by the Rev. Karen Calafat and assisting priest Linda Taylor. St. Luke’s in the Meadow has been Taylor’s home church for the past six years. In addition to cats and dogs, Taylor has blessed rabbits, fish and snakes.

The Rev. Karen Calafat and assisting priest Linda Taylor offer blessings to animals and people who brought pictures of their pets during the church’s Feast of St. Francis of Assisi service on Oct. 1. (Marissa Greene | Fort Worth Report)

The blessing for each animal can vary, Taylor said. Some pet owners may ask for something specific, such as prayers for a pet getting a dental cleaning, or for a general blessing. Those who couldn’t bring a furry friend in person or who wished to commemorate pets that had passed away arrived at the service with photos of their pets.

“We’re all in the same family. We just look different, walk differently, and some of us have more power than others. So, we’re stewards of creation and that includes the animals,” Taylor said. “So the blessing that we do helps remind us of our need to take care of these creatures that are in our care.”

Upcoming pet blessing services in observance of the Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi St. Stephen Presbyterian Church, 2700 McPherson Ave., Fort Worth 6-7 p.m Oct. 3 on the front lawn of the church. Broadway Baptist Church, 305 W. Broadway Ave., Fort Worth 6-7 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Fleming Chapel. Trinity Episcopal Church, 3401 Bellaire Drive South, Fort Worth 5:30 p.m. Oct. 4 on the front lawn of the church. St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 463 W. Harwood Road, Hurst 6 p.m. Oct. 4 in the gazebo at Village Plaza. Holy Family Catholic Church, 6150 Pershing Ave., Fort Worth 9-9:30 a.m Oct. 7 in the courtyard.

Marissa Greene is a Report for America corps member, covering faith for the Fort Worth Report. You can contact her at marissa.greene@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter @marissaygreene.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.