One bike route from Northside to the Trinity Trails involves a gravel path on a steep incline, another crosses a busy intersection at Northeast 23rd Street, Decatur Avenue and Samuels Avenue, and the last requires cyclists to cross railroad tracks in a commercial corridor.
Noe Guevara, an avid cyclist, lives in Northside Fort Worth and said there is a lack of safe routes to and from the river trails.
“People in Northside are the ones that I ride with. They rarely ever take off from their houses. They have to drive to a parking lot, then take off from there,” Guevara said. “There’s no true, easy, safe access from the Northside community. There’s always some barrier there for us.”
Guevara said he wants Fort Worth to be more bike-friendly, especially out of Northside. He and his cyclist friends in the Paragon Cycling group said they want bike lanes or paved access points to the Trinity Trails.
As it stands, riders must drive elsewhere to begin their rides; the group currently meets at a trailhead near Old University Drive and Merrimac Circle for their nearly 35-mile ride three days a week.
Flores said several transportation projects addressing alternate paths such as sidewalks and bike lanes are being discussed, but most are awaiting ranking from the transportation plan, are unranked or will be tabled until funding becomes available. Northside has many high-priority bike trail projects listed in the city’s plan.
The updated Active Transportation Plan is being drafted and will be proposed in 2025 for consideration in the 2026 city bond program, Flores said.
“Northside is primed for greatness. There’s a lot of things that are in our favor to be a core community in the city,” Guevara said. “The simple thing to me, again, is open up bike lanes, because we’re primed to be great if we aren’t isolated.”
Flores agreed.
“We’ve been talking about that [at the city] and trying to align ourselves to accomplish that — even before Mr. Guevara raised those questions,” Flores said.
