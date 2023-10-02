Participants in the Paragon Cycling group pose for a photo before their 35-mile ride on Sept. 19. From left to right: Felipe Gomez, 59, Ruben Arreola, 51, Noe Guevara, 34, and James Barron, 40. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

One bike route from Northside to the Trinity Trails involves a gravel path on a steep incline, another crosses a busy intersection at Northeast 23rd Street, Decatur Avenue and Samuels Avenue, and the last requires cyclists to cross railroad tracks in a commercial corridor.

Noe Guevara, an avid cyclist, lives in Northside Fort Worth and said there is a lack of safe routes to and from the river trails.

“People in Northside are the ones that I ride with. They rarely ever take off from their houses. They have to drive to a parking lot, then take off from there,” Guevara said. “There’s no true, easy, safe access from the Northside community. There’s always some barrier there for us.”

Guevara said he wants Fort Worth to be more bike-friendly, especially out of Northside. He and his cyclist friends in the Paragon Cycling group said they want bike lanes or paved access points to the Trinity Trails.

As it stands, riders must drive elsewhere to begin their rides; the group currently meets at a trailhead near Old University Drive and Merrimac Circle for their nearly 35-mile ride three days a week.

Paragon Cycling rider Ruben Arreola, 51, left, lives one block away from Guevara. He began his ride from home but wishes his routes could be improved. After he began having back problems, Arreola was advised to stop jogging. “I just couldn’t exercise and started going back into depression and high blood pressure and, you know, everything that comes with it,” Arreola said. “And the doctor was like, ‘Hey, pick up cycling.’ It is the best I could have done.” Cycling has kept him fit for the past seven years, he said, and he wants peace of mind when he rides. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Fort Worth City Council Member Carlos Flores speaks at a Panther Island community input meeting in September. Improvements to sidewalks and bike routes are ranked through the city’s Active Transportation Plan, Flores said. Projects are prioritized based on the rankings. “You’re competing for funding with every other project in the city,” Flores said. He said his team submitted requests for bike lane improvements to the North Texas Council of Governments, but their submissions did not make the cut in the ranking process. Currently, the city has to look for funding elsewhere to make the improvements possible. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Paragon Cycling group riders take off from a trailhead near Old University Drive and Merrimac Circle. For Noe Guevara, addressing bike routes is about more than making his hobby easier. He said safer and more accessible bike routes throughout the city would make it a greater tourist attraction, bring revenue to small businesses and allow more Northside and Diamond Hill students to attend Tarrant County College’s Trinity River campus. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Flores said several transportation projects addressing alternate paths such as sidewalks and bike lanes are being discussed, but most are awaiting ranking from the transportation plan, are unranked or will be tabled until funding becomes available. Northside has many high-priority bike trail projects listed in the city’s plan.

The updated Active Transportation Plan is being drafted and will be proposed in 2025 for consideration in the 2026 city bond program, Flores said.

“Northside is primed for greatness. There’s a lot of things that are in our favor to be a core community in the city,” Guevara said. “The simple thing to me, again, is open up bike lanes, because we’re primed to be great if we aren’t isolated.”

Flores agreed.

“We’ve been talking about that [at the city] and trying to align ourselves to accomplish that — even before Mr. Guevara raised those questions,” Flores said.

