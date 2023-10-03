Chef Tim Love expanded his brand on Oct. 3, launching the “World’s First Boot Branding Station” — and a signature shot — as part of his new ALL IN experience at Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall in the Fort Worth Stockyards.

Fort Worth needs something unique, Love said.

“When you go to fun cities, especially in cities with great tourism, they always have some secrets or things that you can do while you’re in the city,” Love said. “We wanted to create something, when people come to the city, that they can do as a signature to Fort Worth.”

The shot, which contains Código Reposado Tequila, fresh grapefruit juice, simple syrup and salt, will give guests a taste of the Stockyards as they leave their mark on the city by hanging up signed bandanas along Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall’s ceiling.

A worker heats up a metal branding tool on Oct. 3 at Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall as Fort Worth City Council member Carlos Flores waits to have his boots branded. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Chef Tim Love presents Mayor Mattie Parker with a customized jacket Oct. 3. Love launched the ALL IN shot, an alcoholic drink that will be exclusive to Fort Worth, in an effort to bring more attention and personality to Fort Worth. “There have been people in the Fort Worth Stockyards, like Tim Love, from the very beginning when no one else believed in this place, and no one recognized what could be,” Parker said. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Chain stitcher Robin Smith personalizes a bandana at Fort Worth chef Tim Love’s ALL IN Experience event Oct. 3 at Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall. Smith said he taught himself how to chain stitch during the pandemic shutdown. He found a machine on eBay and an online storefront, and began doing small gigs. Now, Smith works with major tequila brands on chain stitching projects. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Robin Smith, a chain stitcher, works on a bandana. Smith lost his corporate job during the COVID-19 pandemic, but began doing chain stitching jobs full time after he taught himself how to use an old machine. “It’s a primitive style of embroidery that predates computerization. It’s all freehand,” Smith said. “Chain stitching is becoming popular again because of people like Post Malone, who gets full jackets chain stitched for his tours.” (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker hangs up her signed, chain-stitched bandana next to chef Tim Love’s at Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall. Eventually, the ceiling will be covered with signed bandanas, a spokesperson for the venue said. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker is all in.

“I feel like the center of the universe is honestly here at the Fort Worth Stockyards,” Parker said. “I think we’re just getting started.”

