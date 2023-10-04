By the loosest definition, mutual aid is simply people getting together to meet each other’s needs.

Mutual aid organizers base their work on direct action, cooperation and an understanding that certain needs — sometimes as basic as hunger — within their community are not being met. From the Black Panthers in the 1960s to the Tarrant Area Food Bank today, mutual aid organizations can differ vastly in the populations they serve or their overall goals but, ultimately, their commonality lies in the shared belief that everyone may need help at some point.

Mutual aid organizations want their programs to provide assistance with no strings attached. Whether that support is emotional, monetary or by directly alleviating hunger through a distribution of food, grassroots organizations have succeeded in fulfilling community needs on a local level for many years.

Many would agree that to solve large-scale issues that appear daunting, but you first have to understand the most subtle of nuances from a local perspective. In 1969, one hugely successful free food program that demonstrated this concept, and inspired the federal government. The Black Panthers’ Free Breakfast for School Children Program, a provocative grassroots organization fueled by the efforts of a native Texan and a college student, started a radical new social program that attempted to provide tangible — and tasty — solutions to address the critical need for nutritious meals for school-age children of every race and ethnic background in their Oakland neighborhood.

The hungry children, many of whom had never eaten breakfast before school, were fed balanced meals consisting of chocolate milk, eggs, meat, cereal and fresh fruit to combat what was known as “food apartheid.”

The highly touted free breakfast program, which sought to eradicate the issue of children not being able to perform well at school because of hunger, was by far the most popular of their many social justice-driven initiatives known as “survival programs.” Before this revolutionary concept, free lunch or breakfast programs did not yet exist in public schools. After witnessing the success of this program, the federal government was pressured into providing their own solutions for feeding children.

Dish with Deah For more about Deah Mitchell or the Dish with Deah columns, click here.

A local mutual aid program that has flourished is the Tarrant Area Food Bank, which celebrates 41 years on Oct. 15. Founded as Food Bank of Greater Tarrant County by a group of concerned Fort Worthians who wanted to impact positive change, the food bank is the largest non-healthcare, non-educational nonprofit organization in Tarrant County. Its mission is simple: to empower the community and to end hunger and improve health.

Currently, the Tarrant Area Food Bank serves 13 counties in North Texas: Tarrant, Bosque, Cooke, Denton, Erath, Hamilton, Hill, Hood, Johnson, Palo Pinto, Parker, Somervell and Wise. Unlike other service organizations, the food bank does not directly serve the public. Instead, it provides aid to a group of partner agencies — churches and community centers — that serve individuals and families directly.

An impressive array of services is provided by this organization. I was recently invited to tour the facility with Michael Polydoroff, who leads marketing and communications efforts for the group. While there, I was introduced to Executive Chef Robyn Frascella. Frascella, who received her master’s degree in nutritional science and graduated from culinary school.She has worked professionally in corporate environments and is more than equipped to manage the hectic kitchen schedules required to prepare hundreds of nutritious meals while being culturally sensitive to the ethnic diversity of the Tarrant Area Food Bank clientele.

Chef Robyn and her volunteers place a great deal of thought into designing the menu and consult with professional nutritionists to ensure that not only are the foods culturally relevant but also meet dietary standards.

The Tarrant Area Food Bank makes a point of highlighting the fact that while it is appreciative of all donations, it does not accept candy or soft drinks. Being a part of the solution means taking a stand for issues you believe in: Each meal is individually portioned, well balanced and wholesome.

These meals are especially helpful to people who have physical limitations or may otherwise be unable to prepare a full meal, such as people recovering from illness, older residents and children. Each of the food boxes that volunteers prepare are intentionally packaged, from the ingredients that can be paired with multiple options to create more diverse meals to ensuring a minimal number of hands touch their contents and the temperature-controlled rooms that the foods are safely stored in.

People seeking food assistance from the Tarrant Area Food Bank include low-wage workers and their families, older residents living on fixed incomes, victims of family violence and of disasters, the chronically ill, severely disabled, homeless, under-employed as well as both the temporarily and long-term unemployed.

Children can sometimes be the most at risk. More than a third of populations served by Tarrant Area Food Bank and its network are children.

Children can sometimes be the most at risk of not having enough food to eat. More than a third of populations served by Tarrant Area Food Bank and its network are children. (Courtesy photo | Tarrant Area Food Bank)

Frequently asked questions from TAFB’s website:

Where does TAFB get most of its food ? Most of the food Tarrant Area Food Bank distributes is donated by the food industry, including growers, manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers. About 39 pounds out of every 100 pounds of food distributed to communities is a fresh fruit or vegetable.

? Most of the food Tarrant Area Food Bank distributes is donated by the food industry, including growers, manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers. About 39 pounds out of every 100 pounds of food distributed to communities is a fresh fruit or vegetable. What do you do if you need help NOW? Enter your ZIP code in the Find Food map to view a list of local agencies that provide food assistance. Our Community Resources team also helps people apply for SNAP, financial assistance and other aid. Learn more. In addition, individuals and families seeking food assistance can find help by calling the three-digit phone number 2-1-1 or if calling from a cell phone, dial 817-258-8100. These two phone numbers reach United Way’s information and referral staff, who can share information about local community resource agencies.

Enter your ZIP code in the Find Food map to view a list of local agencies that provide food assistance. Our Community Resources team also helps people apply for SNAP, financial assistance and other aid. Learn more. In addition, individuals and families seeking food assistance can find help by calling the three-digit phone number 2-1-1 or if calling from a cell phone, dial 817-258-8100. These two phone numbers reach United Way’s information and referral staff, who can share information about local community resource agencies. What time of year is food or aid most needed? How can I volunteer? Hunger doesn’t take a vacation. Food is needed all year round. Groups are encouraged to start virtual food drives and volunteer with us. All these opportunities help put food on the table for hungry North Texans.

I am looking forward to attending upcoming Tarrant Area Food Bank events, and waiting patiently for a date to be announced for the signature — and quickly sold out — “Empty Bowls” fundraising event held annually during the spring. With their ticket, guests select a handcrafted bowl to take home and visit various chef’s tables to sample some of their signature dishes. Mutual aid groups, like Tarrant Area Food Bank, have facilitated unique opportunities for collaboration both within and outside of Tarrant County allowing others the opportunity to educate and equip themselves to address food accessibility concerns in their own communities well into the future. If you’re interested in volunteering or donating to Texas Area Food Bank, call 817-857-7100 or visit Tarrant Area Food Bank | NTX Giving Day (northtexasgivingday.org).

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.