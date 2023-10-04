Educator Kristina Kane spent the summer checking on the reading skills of Fort Worth children.



The task wasn’t easy. She cried on more than one occasion because some students were so far behind. In those instances, Kane brought parents over to her desk.



“You’re doing a good job because we all blame ourselves,” Kane told them. “Here are some things you can do.”

Kane and other educators tested more than 100 students during the Parent Shield-hosted literacy clinics. The parental advocacy group recently issued a report of its findings and detailed how Fort Worth could improve its languishing literacy rates.

Results from the literacy clinics matched the city’s overall literacy rate: 64% of students cannot read on grade level.



That figure is not what parents, who were surveyed at the start of the clinics, believed about their children, Parent Shield Executive Director Trenace Dorsey-Hollins said.

Nearly 3 in 4 parents walked into the literacy clinics believing their children were reading on grade level, according to the report.

Parents told Dorsey-Hollins they used their children’s report cards to determine whether they were doing well in their studies.

“Parents and caregivers are either given inaccurate information about their children, or it’s presented to them in a way that is confusing or full of jargon. Meanwhile, our children continue to suffer and fall behind,” Dorsey-Hollins said.

Parent Shield’s five recommendations to improve literacy were:

Strong parent-focused literacy reports that explain how a student can boost their reading skills.

A stronger push to detect and screen reading-related learning disabilities as early as kindergarten.

Train teachers and adapt to new curriculum quicker and with a sense of urgency to achieve reading goals.

Access to free, quality high-dosage intervention services.

Unite city, community and school leaders with parents to address the city’s literacy rates.

Dorsey-Hollins sees her organization’s recommendations as the only way to move the needle on reading in Fort Worth.

“We’re trying to change the trajectory for our babies’ lives,” she said.

Parent Taundala Tindall brought her two middle school students to a literacy clinic in late July. She wasn’t sure where her children actually stood in regard to their literacy skills. She wanted to get them tested for her own security so she can share the results with their teachers.

“They’re going to be grown adults one day, and they need to know how to read fine print,” Tindall said. “It’s very important that they know what they’re reading so they won’t sign away their life.”

Kane, the teacher, tested Jordan Whitney, one of Tindall’s sons. He was one of the best readers she saw during the summer.

For every couple of great readers, though, she saw another three who struggled.

Jacob Sanchez is an enterprise journalist for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at jacob.sanchez@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

