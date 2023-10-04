Cadesjah Jackson and her six children ate snow cones and got their faces painted at the Las Vegas Trail Community Center during National Night Out, a nationwide event that aims to strengthen police-community relations.

About 250 people attended the event at the community center and thousands more across Fort Worth attended at churches, homeowners associations and community centers.

“I don’t really deal with law enforcement like that,” Jackson said. “But this event is very beneficial. You get to give the kids something to do. There’s too much stuff going on. Here, kids can just be kids.”

Cadesjah Jackson and her children wait in line to get their faces painted at the National Night Out event Oct. 3 at the Las Vegas Trail Community Center. Jackson said she lives down the street and — with six kids under 12 years old — she uses the Boys & Girls Club and community center almost daily. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Las Vegas Trail community members wait in line for snow cones Oct. 3. The community center hosted its annual National Night Out gathering where police officers and community members mingle. LVTRise Executive Director Paige Charbonnet said the Oct. 3 event gives the community a chance to interact with police officers in a non-call, non-punitive setting. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Cadesjah Jackson takes a photo of her children on Oct. 3 at the Las Vegas Trail Community Center. LVTRise Executive Director Paige Charbonnet said the gathering helps improve community-police relations. “We love the officers, and they’re here daily in a different capacity. They just go over and above and it’s really heartwarming … my favorite aspect of this position is you can visibly see the change,” Charbonnet said. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A Tarrant County Sheriff deputy’s car is parked at Las Vegas Trail Community Center. Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes interacted with children at the community center. “A lot of times, the only interaction people have with the police is when they’re having the worst day of their life or they have to call us to try to come help them. We work really hard to connect in those times, too, but this is a time to connect positively,” Noakes said. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

When Charbonnet started her role as executive director in 2022, she noticed children wouldn’t even dare look at officers in the eyes. Now, the children run up to officers and hug and talk and ask for rides to and from school.

“It’s a process,” Charbonnet said. “It’s not going to get better overnight. Our goal was to make a space where you could really get to know the officer and not be afraid of the uniform.”

Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him by email or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.