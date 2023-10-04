Cadesjah Jackson and her six children ate snow cones and got their faces painted at the Las Vegas Trail Community Center during National Night Out, a nationwide event that aims to strengthen police-community relations.
About 250 people attended the event at the community center and thousands more across Fort Worth attended at churches, homeowners associations and community centers.
“I don’t really deal with law enforcement like that,” Jackson said. “But this event is very beneficial. You get to give the kids something to do. There’s too much stuff going on. Here, kids can just be kids.”
When Charbonnet started her role as executive director in 2022, she noticed children wouldn’t even dare look at officers in the eyes. Now, the children run up to officers and hug and talk and ask for rides to and from school.
“It’s a process,” Charbonnet said. “It’s not going to get better overnight. Our goal was to make a space where you could really get to know the officer and not be afraid of the uniform.”
