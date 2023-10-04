Former Fort Worth City Council member Kathleen Hicks has announced her candidacy for Tarrant County commissioner in Precinct 1.

Hicks is running as a Democrat. Precinct 1 encompasses southwest Tarrant County.

Hicks served as the District 8 council member from 2005 to 2012, before leaving during her last term to run for a congressional seat. After losing that race, Hicks ran again for her former District 8 position, but lost to Kelly Allen Gray.

Her experience on the Fort Worth City Council has given her a deep understanding of issues facing the community, she said in her campaign announcement.

“Tarrant County is a diverse and vibrant place, and I believe that by working together, we can make it an even better place to live, work and raise a family,” Hicks said. “I am committed to transparency, fiscal responsibility and responsive leadership, and I look forward to earning the trust of Tarrant County residents.”

Hicks’ platform will focus on four issues: health care, economic development, infrastructure and community engagement.

She has secured the endorsement of current Fort Worth ISD school board President Camille Rodriguez.

“Kathleen has a proven track record of effective leadership and a deep understanding of the issues facing our community,” Rodriguez said in Hicks’ campaign announcement. “She has always been a strong advocate for our residents, and I have no doubt that she will make an outstanding Tarrant County commissioner.”

Hicks joins Roderick Miles Jr. and Mia Hall in the race to represent Precinct 1. Longtime Precinct 1 Commissioner Roy Brooks announced in early September that he would not run for reelection.

