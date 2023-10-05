Germán Gutiérrez, professor of orchestral studies at Texas Christian University’s School of Music, led the university’s orchestra ensemble.

“You don’t know how great it feels to see this building full of young musicians who are here for this wonderful piece of music, for the orchestra,” Gutiérrez said. “So many young musicians in high school. I hope that you will be sitting here soon.”

Area high school mariachi bands — North Side Mariachi Espuelas de Plata and R.L. Paschal Mariachi Panteras — performed at the TCU Symphony Orchestra at the TCU School of Music 13th Biennial Latin American Music Festival, Oct. 4 at the Van Cliburn Concert Hall.

World-renowned Venezuelan artists Pacho Flores and Eddy Marcano played beside them.

North Side High School mariachi band member Abril Ortiz Ponce sings for guests Oct. 4 at the 13th Biennial Latin American Music Festival at the Van Cliburn Concert Hall. The Latin American Music Festival celebrates the rich cultural and musical heritage of Central and South America, TCU School of Music Director and Associate Professor of Music Theory Sean Atkinson said. “The impact that this festival has had on our campus, in the community is undeniable,” he said. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Baile folklórico dancer Claudia Tiffany Rodriguez performs to music played by the R.L. Paschal Mariachi Panteras in the lobby of the Van Cliburn Concert Hall on Texas Christian University’s campus. Rodriguez was one of many performers to showcase their talents for guests, Oct. 4 at the 13th Biennial Latin American Music Festival. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Trumpeter Pacho Flores performs alongside the TCU Symphony Orchestra directed by Germán Gutiérrez on Oct. 4. Flores was one of a few celebrity guests to perform for the 13th Biennial Latin American Music Festival at the Van Cliburn Concert Hall. Flores has performed in Kiev, Paris, St. Petersburg, Japan, Tokyo, Osaka, Dusseldorf, Miami and many other places. Supported by the TCU Symphony Orchestra, the Venezuelan artist performed a piece he wrote for his mother. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Guests line up on a balcony overlooking the TCU Symphony Orchestra as it performs during the 13th Biennial Latin American Music Festival. The venue was sold out, according to Adrianna Martinez, a spokesperson for the university. The festival closed out four days of performances at the Van Cliburn Concert Hall. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Eddy Marcano, a world-renowned violinist, performs with the TCU Symphony Orchestra Oct. 4 during the 13th Biennial Latin American Music Festival at Van Cliburn Concert Hall. Marcano is a Venezuelan artist who currently plays as the first violinist for the Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Guests heard pieces from Colombia, a composition written by Flores for his mother as well as many other South and Central American pieces.

