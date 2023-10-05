Second-grade teacher Harold Franklin wanted his students to tell him which way the alligator’s mouth should go between two numbers.

Should it eat 534 on the left or 690 on the right? “The right!” his class shouted.

Franklin, who teaches science, technology, engineering and math, started drawing the symbol for greater than — or an alligator’s mouth — facing the larger number in blue ink on a whiteboard.

The scene was one of several Fort Worth leaders and residents saw Oct. 5 at Rocketship Public Schools Texas’ newest campus, Rocketship Explore Elementary, 300 E. Loop 820, during its ceremonial grand opening.

Kindergartner Mariah Bourne said she loves her school and how everyone from teachers to students are happy and helpful.

“(My teacher) has taught me how to read like a third grader,” Mariah said, adding she wants to be a doctor when she grows up.

Alex Jimenez, a Rocketship Texas board member, told attendees the charter network’s goal is to have every student reading on grade level by the time they leave for the sixth grade — or earlier. Rocketship offers kindergarten through fifth grade. After they leave, students attend whatever middle school their families choose.

“And be the best student at that school,” Jimenez said.

Results from the 2023 state standardized test showed 14% of third graders met grade level on the reading exam and 2% on the math assessment at Rocketship’s first school, Dennis Dunkins Elementary in Fort Worth’s Stop Six community. The test was administered to 44 third graders at Dunkins.

Rocketship leaders called the figures unacceptable but owned the results of the test, which was administered for the first time at the charter school. Rocketship launched in Tarrant County in August 2022.

Students at both schools, which have a combined enrollment of about 700, will be tested in spring 2024.

Superintendent SaJade Miller described his two schools as being different from other charters and traditional public schools.

“We’re here not to do something to our community. We’re here to do something with our community,” Miller said.

Jacob Sanchez is an enterprise journalist for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at jacob.sanchez@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

