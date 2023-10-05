In 2012, TechFW, a startup accelerator, business incubator and entrepreneur community for Fort Worth, decided to get into the angel investing business.

Angel investors typically provide initial seed money for startup businesses in exchange for some ownership equity in the company. At the time, Fort Worth was a pretty small blip on the venture capital investment scene, according to Darlene Boudreaux, former executive director of TechFW and a founder of Cowtown Angels, an affiliated investor group that has helped fund 45 companies and invested more than $21 million.

Cowtown Angels came about through Boudreaux’s work as the head of TechFW.

“I was starting to have some success after I became executive director at Tech Fort Worth in 2006 with getting companies started,” Boudreaux said. However, those same companies kept asking her who they needed to speak with to raise money. At the same time, she was receiving calls from people in Fort Worth’s investor community who were seeking companies in which to invest.

“I didn’t want to spend my time as a middle person,” she said.

Boudreaux began researching how similar organizations around the country handled those issues. She found an incubator in Kansas City had started an angel network that seemed to work well.

“We set ours up similar to theirs; they loaned me all their paperwork to get us started,” she said.

One crucial difference was that the angel network in Kansas City was a separate entity from the incubator.

“Cowtown Angels was set up as a program of Tech Fort Worth,” said Boudreaux.

For early members of Cowtown Angels such as Les Kreis, principal at Steelhead Capital Management, the startup was a way to learn about investing in entrepreneurs and meet fellow investors.

“I didn’t know anything about the startup ecosystem in Fort Worth at the time,” said Kreis. He quickly learned Fort Worth had a lot of work to do to catch up with other cities like Austin, Houston and Dallas, which already had angel investment organizations and were attracting venture capital investors.

“(Fort Worth) needed a lot of effort to try and make the city competitive,” he said.

It helped that Cowtown Angels got an early win. At a Cowtown Angels recruiting meeting at The Fort Worth Club in August 2012, Boudreaux brought along Bill Burns, founder of Encore Vision, a startup that developed an eyedrop to treat presbyopia, an eye condition that makes it difficult for senior adults to see.

“He was my example of a pitch at the meeting, but several people there saw a reason to invest, so they did,” she said.

A few years later, in 2016, that investment paid off when Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis acquired Encore Vision for $465 million.

“That really did help it take off; it proved the concept,” said Boudreaux.

Of course, not all startups are as successful as in the Encore Vision story, but the example allowed investors to see that they didn’t have to go to the East Coast or West Coast to invest.

“The big thing for me is I’ve seen the power of investors getting together, when a bunch of people with various technical and professional backgrounds come together and look at companies together to make their decisions about investing, they do a better job than any individual could do,” said Boudreaux.

Cowtown Angels

By the numbers

45 companies funded

$21 million invested

51 members

Sponsors: Whitley Penn

VIC Technology Venture Development

Kreis eventually set up a venture capital investment firm, Bios Partners, that looks to invest in disruptive technologies in life sciences, similar to Encore Vision.

“That was what we wanted to encourage,” said Boudreaux. “More local ways for investors to support great ideas and startups.”

Not all the companies that come before the Cowtown Angels group are from the area, which is fine, Boudreaux said.

“We love that people are noticing Fort Worth and seeing that we have a community that supports and encourages new ideas.”

For local companies like Revitalize Charging Solutions, a manufacturer of electric vehicle charging stations, funding from Cowtown Angels was vital to get its concept off the ground.

“It was key to have that support as we were getting started,” said Edward Morgan, CEO of Revitalize Charging Solutions, which is also a TechFW client.

Kreis said the need for Cowtown Angels continues and that organizations that support entrepreneurs and startups need more funding.

“There is a massive lack of funding that helps bring ideas and technology out of research centers and then gives them the tools necessary to attract risk capital,” he said. “There will need to be a huge push in Fort Worth to bring major technology companies to this city so that we have more resources such as labor and capital to supply the startup ecosystem.”

Bob Francis is business editor for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at bob.francis@fortworthreport.org.

