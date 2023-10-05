In the past few years, Elijah Applon, 16, has experienced the loss of two family members.

His older brother, Derrick Applon, died in 2018.

His father, Michael Applon, died three years later.

Struggling to cope with the loss, Applon and his mother, Amanda Applon, were connected with The Warm Place. The Fort Worth grief support center offers services for children and young adults in Tarrant County who have experienced the death of a family member or other loved ones.

At first, Applon didn’t know how to feel about joining the Warm Place’s sibling and parent loss groups. As an introvert, he struggled to open up, he said.

But, meeting people with similar experiences allowed him to feel comfortable sharing his own journey and moving forward.

“It’s surprising to know the amount of people who deal with the same thing,” he said. “Over the past five years I have been at The Warm Place, I have learned how to cope and deal with my emotions.”

Since 1989, more than 45,000 children and families have sought comfort at The Warm Place. The center currently serves over 500 children in the region.

Previously, limited space forced the center to limit services. But now, thanks to the facility’s expansion, The Warm Place is pushing to eliminate its waitlist of 169 cases.

Located at 809 Lipscomb St., the center’s additional 3,329 square feet increased the size of the facility to more than 10,000 total square feet.

The expansion includes a new dining area on the first floor, three new children’s group rooms, an adult group room and a brand new multipurpose room to conduct training sessions, workshops and family night programming on the second floor.

Local muralist Lisa Voight works to paint murals in each of the new children’s group rooms. She was contacted directly by the Warm Place. (David Moreno | Fort Worth Report)

By expanding its space, the center will be able to provide grief support to English and Spanish-speaking families and increase the number of residents served by about 25% in the first year.

“The additional space will allow us to eliminate our current waitlist,” said Shelley Bettis, executive director of the Warm Place. “This will allow them (students and children) to navigate their feelings of grief in a healthy way and to be supported.”

Shelley Bettis, executive director of the Warm Place, shares opening remarks at the grand opening of the center’s new space on Oct. 5. Mayor Mattie Parker and council member Elizabeth Beck were in attendance. (David Moreno | Fort Worth Report)

The center officially broke ground on the expansion in April 2022, after launching a $1.7 million capital campaign to fund the project. The Warm Place contracted Fort Worth architect Ames Fender to design the expansion and create it in the likeness of the original building, which Fender also designed in 2002.

(Courtesy | The Warm Place)

The Warm Place will start new groups and serve more clients in the coming weeks.

“My hope for the future families would be that they not only benefit from the services offered at the Warm Place, but find hope in rebuilding their lives as they remember their loved ones,” Applon said. “Not everyone has someone that they can rely on or those who understand how to deal with death.”

David Moreno is the health reporter at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at david.moreno@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.