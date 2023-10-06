The auto workers strike will not be expanding this week after United Auto Workers International president Shawn Fain said the union reached a last-minute “major breakthrough” in negotiations.

Fain, in a Facebook Live video Oct. 6, said he was about to call a strike at the General Motors plant in Arlington, GM’s “largest moneymaker.” Now, General Motors has agreed to place electric battery manufacturing under the union’s national master agreement.

“We’ve been told for months that this is impossible,” Fain said. “We’ve been told an EV future must be a race to the bottom.”



There’s been progress in negotiations since the strike was initiated Sept. 15, including on cost of living adjustments, temporary worker wages and full-time wage increases, Fain said. For example, the union’s first wage increase proposal from Ford was 9%, but now it’s 23%.

The union wants a contract that includes a 36% wage increase over four years at the “big three” automakers: Ford, Stellantis and General Motors. GM and Stellantis have proposed increases of about 20%.

“We are making progress, and we are headed in the right direction,” Fain said. “What has moved the needle is our willingness to take action, be flexible, to be aggressive when we have to and to be strategic.”

GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra said in a statement Sept. 29, when the strike expanded by 7,000 more workers across the country, that the union has “no real intent to get into an agreement,” called Fain’s actions “theatrics.” In his most recent video, Fain described striking as necessary to get companies to meet the union’s demands.

GM released a statement Oct. 6 saying it will continue working through the sticking points with the union.

“Negotiations remain ongoing, and we will continue to work toward finding solutions to address outstanding issues,” the statement said. “Our goal remains to reach an agreement that rewards our employees and allows GM to be successful into the future.”

The UAW strike has been slowly expanding since Sept. 15. About 25,000 workers across the country are holding picket signs. The strike began with assembly plants in Wentzville, Missouri; Toledo, Ohio; and in Wayne, Michigan. About 125 workers at General Motors parts distribution center outside of Fort Worth started striking on Sept. 22.

More than 5,000 workers at Arlington’s GM plant are continuing to work under an expired contract and have been asked to refuse voluntary overtime.



Seth Bodine is a business and economic development reporter for the Fort Worth Report.



