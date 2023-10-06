Fort Worth resident Kanani Mahelona once thought his grandson, Jackson, was lazy.

Mahelona relocated from New York City a few years ago to help Jackson, who “was bouncing from one school to the next.” During study time, Jackson always told his grandfather that his hands hurt when writing.

What are dyslexia and dysgraphia? “Dyslexia refers to a cluster of symptoms, which result in people having difficulties with specific language skills, particularly reading. Students with dyslexia usually experience difficulties with other language skills such as spelling, writing and pronouncing words.”

Dysgraphia “is the condition of impaired letter writing by hand, that is, disabled handwriting. Impaired handwriting can interfere with learning to spell words in writing and speed of writing text. Children with dysgraphia may have only impaired handwriting, only impaired spelling (without reading problems) or both impaired handwriting and impaired spelling.”

Source: International Dyslexia Association

He knew Jackson has dysgraphia, a condition that makes it difficult to put thoughts into writing, but Mahelona couldn’t relate to his grandson’s issues until he attended a workshop on learning disabilities last year. He was asked to draw things like a five-pointed star or write simple letters while staring at a mirror. At the same time, the workshop instructors pressured him to complete tasks faster.

His brain jumbled. His hand felt heavy. Tears formed in his eyes, Mahelona said.

The exercise helped Mahelona better understand how learning differences could affect children.

In November, Key School and Training Center, 7950 John T. White Road, will host a workshop to help parents identify whether their child may have dyslexia or another language-based learning disability and what to do in such a situation.

The workshop is geared toward parents who do not have students at Key School, said Melanie Royal, director of the training center. Attending parents will learn how to ask schools for an evaluation or a screening if they suspect their child has a learning disability and also where to find other locations for testing.

State lawmakers passed House Bill 3928 this year, which requires public schools to improve evaluation, identification and instruction for students with dyslexia and other learning disabilities.

About 5% of students in Texas reportedly have dyslexia.

If you go… What: An informative session designed for parents will review characteristics of learning disabilities and what to do if you think your child may have dyslexia or another language-based learning issue. When: 6:30-8 p.m. Nov. 9 Where: Key School and Training Center lobby, 7950 John T. White Road Visit here to register.

Sometimes, when parents suspect that their child has a learning disability, the school will tell them, “Oh, you just need to give them more time” or “Everything’s fine,” Royal said.

“In reality, everything isn’t fine,” she said.

Jackson got a more detailed screening in 2021, which showed that he had slow processing speed, executive functioning deficit, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and dysgraphia, Mahelona said.

These days, Mahelona said, he is more patient with his grandson. He gave Jackson time to write, massaged his grandson’s hand to ease the tension and found special writing utensils like golf pencils that required less pressure.

And his awareness all began with the screening process, he said.

“How can anybody help the child if they haven’t been screened?” Mahelona said. “For me, that’s kind of your starting point.”

Dang Le is a reporting fellow for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at dang.le@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.