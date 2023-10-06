Fort Worth City Council is nominating one of its own, council member Alan Blaylock, to serve on the Tarrant Appraisal District board of directors.

Blaylock, who currently represents far north Fort Worth, was first elected to City Council in 2022 but represented District 4, the Alliance area, before redistricting opened up his current seat, District 10.

“I am glad to be considered as a nominee by our City Council for this responsibility of helping to ensure that taxpayers can count on TAD to be diligent and effective in property valuations across our city and county,” Blaylock said in a statement provided by his office.

Council member Carlos Flores said Blaylock’s participation in the city’s recent tax rate discussions “makes him a good candidate to nominate” for the board.

Keller City Council also unanimously nominated three members to the board of directors at its past council meeting: Rich DeOtte, Vince Puente and Gary Losada. Colleyville City Council unanimously nominated DeOtte and Losada.

DeOtte and Puente are current board members while Losada is a former board member.

Individuals eligible for the appraisal district board of directors must have resided in Tarrant County for at least the two years immediately preceding Jan. 1, 2024, which is the start of the new term. Serving on another elected body is not a disqualification from being nominated.

The board of directors governs the appraisal district. Its primary duties are to select

the chief appraiser, to adopt the annual budget, and to ensure the district follows policies and procedures set by law. The board does not appraise property or make decisions that affect the appraisal records for particular properties. Board members are not paid.

The TAD board of directors is currently made up of five members appointed by the taxing units, which include cities, counties and school districts, and the county assessor-collector, a nonvoting board member.

Each taxing unit can nominate one candidate to fill one of the five “appointed by vote” director positions. The deadline to nominate candidates in Tarrant County is Oct. 15.

Once the chief appraiser receives nominations, he will prepare a ballot before Oct. 30 to present to the taxing units for votes. Based on a formula in the Texas Tax Code, each taxing unit is allocated a certain number of votes, which they can give to a single candidate or split among several.

The chief appraiser must count the votes by Dec. 31, 2023.

However, the makeup of the TAD board could change if voters approve a constitutional amendment in November. If Proposition 8 is passed, the board of directors will expand to nine members next year. Three new directors would be elected through a countywide election by voters, adding to the five selected by the taxing units.

Board members who are appointed by taxing unit votes are selected every other even-numbered year, while the countywide elected directors would be picked every other odd-numbered year.

Sandra Sadek is a Report for America corps member, covering growth for the Fort Worth Report. You can contact her at sandra.sadek@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter @ssadek19. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

