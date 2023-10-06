Paula Harwell believes if everyone does just a little, the world can be a better place.

But the Fort Worth resident has done more than a little for the Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD community.

Harwell has devoted the past 15 years to helping the school district’s students, educators and public education system as a whole. The State Board of Education granted her a Heroes for Children award to recognize her contributions — or what Harwell describes as her way of giving back to schools and community.

“To even be nominated was just such a huge honor — just pure excitement,” Harwell said. “I had this moment of like, I am so grateful for it, but I am so not deserving of it.”

Superintendent Jim Chadwell and EMS Education Foundation and Community Partnerships director Ally Surface, knew the accolade was well deserved when they nominated Harwell.

“She’s remarkable,” Surface said. “She has a vision of what’s needed, how to get there, and she has a special knack for being able to fulfill those roles.”

Paula Harwell’s children from left to right: Meredith, Parker, Cooper and Madison. (Courtesy|Paula Harwell)

Harwell has held executive roles in parent-teacher organizations and associations, bond committees, special education council, district and council advisory committees — all while volunteering, working a full-time job and taking care of four children.

“I don’t know how she’s able to carve out time for the community as a whole,” Surface said. “She truly is a role model.”

Harwell’s driving force for her many roles comes down to one thing: gratitude.

“Growing up in the public school system, there were just teachers that made such an impact on my life,” she said. “I believe so strongly in what they do.”

Her philanthropy is also on behalf of her children, Madison, Parker, Meredith and Cooper, who have all attended Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD schools. She was especially inspired by the district’s care for Cooper, her youngest child, who has Down syndrome and attends Ed Willkie Middle School.

The school district has done an amazing job to meet all his needs, she said. Now, she relays to other students the care and attention her own child received.

A page on Harwell’s gratitude journal app keeps track of her entry history. (Courtesy|Paula Harwell)

In the past year, she obtained certification to act as a surrogate parent for special needs children who don’t have an adult to represent them at parent-teacher meetings.

“That’s why we can consider her a hero for children,” Surface said. “She’s not just thinking about her children, she’s thinking about all children.”

The Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD community has benefited from Harwell’s contributions, but she believes she is the one who has much to be thankful for — and she never lets herself forget it.

“I keep a gratitude journal, and every day I write something that I’m grateful for,” she said. “And sometimes I go back and reflect on those.”

With nearly 700 entries in a journal app on her phone, Harwell says she’ll continue doing her part in helping others — the “just a little” that she believes everyone can do to make a difference.

Sara Honda is the audience engagement and social media fellow for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at sara.honda@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.