Left Bank, which opened in 2012, was one of the early projects that resulted in the redevelopment of the West Seventh Street Urban Village. While not as high profile as the massive Montgomery Plaza redevelopment, the 114,000-square-foot retail district added to the area that was also seeing developments such as Museum Place and what is now known as Crockett Row.

Crockett Row changed hands in late 2022 when Younger Partners acquired the mixed-use development from Carlyle Group. Since then, Younger Partners has made changes to Crockett Row such as an updated parking system.

Left Bank changed hands last year also, when it was acquired by MetLife, which also owns the Galleria in Dallas. Fort Worth’s Trademark Property Co. handles leasing and property management at the Galleria. Left Bank marks Trademark’s seventh property in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and 17th property in the firm’s national portfolio.

Left Bank is located at 2400 W. Seventh St., just across from the entrance to Trinity Park. The center is anchored by Tom Thumb, a full-service urban grocer, along with long-term staples Hopdoddy Burger Bar and Snooze, An A.M. Eatery. Other tenants include Buffalo Wild Wings, Nekter Juice Bar, Fireside Pies (formerly located at Crockett Row), Body Machine Fitness and Club Pilates. Left Bank is also home to more than 900 high-end residential units between Alta Left Bank Lofts and Flats as well as Trinity at Left Bank, with more on the way.

One key amenity for the development are the views of the Trinity River and direct access to the 30-mile Trinity Hike and Bike Trail.

“With its ideal location, access to natural amenities and effective mix of uses, Left Bank is an excellent addition to our portfolio in Fort Worth,” said Nancy San Pedro, senior vice president of asset management at Trademark.

Trademark, San Pedro said, will apply its retail leasing expertise as well as its approach to asset and property management to build upon Left Bank’s tenant mix, programming and placemaking initiatives. That will mean working to make the center more pedestrian and community friendly, said San Pedro.

“That is something that we wrap up with placemaking, making it an inviting place for the community to come, sit, gather, stay and linger,” she said. “Those are all things that are important to us as you can tell by our other centers in Fort Worth such as WestBend and Waterside.”

The center is not quite fully leased, but few spaces are available, San Pedro said.

“We’ve got a good tenant mix,” she said.

Like Trademark’s other retail centers, art will likely be important.

“We sometimes create something out of nothing and suddenly people are hanging out in places that didn’t have life before,” she said. “I think there’s a lot of opportunity in that vein.”

Some of the changes Trademark is considering may be simple, San Pedro said.

She notes that, except for a Hopdoddy sign, all the signage is flat and runs parallel to West Seventh.

“No matter which direction you’re coming from, you really never see it, unless you’re approaching from the crosswalk,” she said. “We have plans to change that, to just sort of reimagine how we present to the community and remind people that we’re here.”

Hillwood adding homes in Justin

Hillwood Communities recently broke ground on a new master-planned community with 2,500 homes in Justin, near the Alliance corridor.

Called Treeline, the 800-acre community has a wood-covered bridge and several mature oaks and other trees. Along with the homes, the development will have parks, amenities, multifamily and commercial space. A new Northwest ISD elementary school is also planned.

Development of Treeline is underway, with the goal of homes being available for sale in mid-2025. Hillwood Communities has partnered with builders American Legend Homes, Beazer Homes, David Weekley Homes, D.R. Horton, Highland Homes, HistoryMaker Homes, Pulte Homes, and Tri Pointe Homes.

Lincoln Property residential division changes name

Lincoln Property Company’s Residential Division is now Willow Bridge Property Company after unveiling a new name, logo and visual identity following the company’s acquisition by Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan/Cadillac Fairview in February 2023.

“We have a proud history, a passionate team, decades of experience and a track record of delivering results, so it was important to choose a new name that speaks to that history. Since Mack Pogue founded the company in 1965, the willow tree has been a part of our culture. The first property we built was named after the willow tree, and the willow tree has since served internally as a symbol of the growth and strength of our company, featuring prominently in our leadership awards dating back to 1974,” said Duncan Osborne, CEO of Willow Bridge.

Willow Bridge today manages 180,000 units for its clients and oversees more than $3 billion in owned assets under management, with an active development and investment pipeline. The company has over 4,500 employees and a presence across 75 markets.

The company is no longer affiliated with Lincoln Property Company or Liberty Military Housing, which is reflected in the updated units under management.

A State Fair Bloody Mary in Colleyville

It’s State Fair time and there’s only one place to get the innovative grub that comes along with the event — at the fair.

However, if you’re in Colleyville at the famous Chef Point Restaurant and Bar, you can celebrate the annual event with an offering at the award-winning restaurant: the State Fair Bloody Mary.

The State Fair Bloody Mary comes with, of course, a Bloody Mary, but also a turkey leg, a corndog, funnel cake, grilled corn, a caramel apple, celery and bacon.

According to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page, the idea began last year on April Fool’s Day, but so many people were disappointed to learn it wasn’t real that the restaurant decided to make it happen. The “drink” is available until Oct. 22 when the fair ends for $39.

Another restaurant bites the dust …

Italian restaurant Tre Mogli has closed its doors. The restaurant, at 401 S. Main St., had been open for about a year. The announcement was made on Facebook. Tre Mogli is a concept from Fort Worth’s Trident Restaurant Group, which also operates the nearby Wishbone & Flynt.

… while another has big plans on West 7th

It was announced in January that legendary Central Texas barbecue restaurant Black’s BBQ plans to open a location on West Seventh Street. Now there are some hints about the project, according to plans filed for the project that will be located at 2926 W. Seventh St., the former site of a longtime Wendy’s. According to the plans, the $6 million restaurant will be 6,400 square feet with a separate 1,400-square-foot pit house. There will also be an exterior seating area. Gensler is listed as the design firm for the project.

Black’s BBQ traces its origins back five generations to Lockhart in 1932 when the original site opened in a meat market. Black’s BBQ has been expanding recently and is also planning a $10 million development in Waco that will include a barbecue restaurant and a second offering, Opal’s Oysters, a seafood concept.

