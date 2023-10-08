Editor’s note: Made in Tarrant is an occasional Q&A series on small businesses started in Tarrant County. Submit your business here.

Nikolaus Libby found his love for watches at 15, when he went to a garage sale in his hometown of Newcastle, Texas. He found a few vintage pieces and sold them online. From there, he was hooked, he said. After attending horology school in Paris, Texas, and selling watches online,. Libby opened a brick-and-mortar store at 1253 W. Magnolia Ave. in the Near Southside of Fort Worth. Libby spoke with the Fort Worth Report about his business, The Watch Preserve, which buys, sells and repairs vintage watches, generally defined as being between 50 and 100 years old.

Seth Bodine: Tell me about what your business does?

Nikolaus Libby: I buy watches, I sell watches and repair (them). I kind of focus more on the preservation aspect of (repairs). I focus a lot more on vintage. Even if you see a real scratched-up case, I try to tell people not to do a refinish on it but to keep it as original as possible, because that originality is kind of what preserves the watch in a sense.

Bodine: You mentioned you’ve been selling watches since you were 15?

Libby: My dad sold (items) on eBay. I went to a garage sale with him. I bought a couple of watches at a garage sale, flipped them and made some money, and then I was just kind of, at that point, like hooked. Just addicted.

Bodine: Did you wear watches growing up? Where did the fascination come from?

Libby: Cheap ones. Once I bought and sold a couple at the garage sale, it just snowballed quickly, to the point where I was able to pay for most of my college from that. I never really had (worn them) until I got that job in Germany. I’d never had an official job. It was just a self-employed watch dealer.

Bodine: How complicated is it to repair a vintage watch nowadays?



Libby: That’s where it gets into an interesting kind of situation going on. There’s not enough watchmakers out there. You’re getting some hobbyists coming into the market. I went through a two-year course in Paris (Texas). Just for example, to tell you how hard it is, we started with six (students) in my semester and we finished with three — only two people on time and I was one of them. It’s a very tough profession in that sense. You really have to want to do it.

Bodine: Why is it so tough?

Libby: You have to be willing to sit there and mess with an object that may not go the right way. Especially in school, I remember, you can get stuck on a particular problem for like three, four days. You’re working on one little bitty piece, and you’re just trying to make it right.



Bodine: You got interested in this by going to a garage sale. How do you find vintage watches now? Where do you look?

Libby: Some people come in the store and sell them. I have a lot of connections built basically over a decade from buying. On the buy side, I buy from watchmakers, I buy from other dealers and I buy from just retail clients in that sense. Pretty much every kind of possible market. I travel the shows. So, there’s a lot of shows in the U.S. where dealers will set up and you can buy stuff.

A school closed down at Oklahoma State University. And I actually ended up winning the closed bid for the entire school contents.

Bodine: What’s one of the biggest lessons you’ve learned as an entrepreneur over the years?

Libby: I would say probably the biggest lesson I’ve learned is — especially as the company starts to get a little bit bigger — realizing that there’s a lot of things that people can do better than me. Knowing how to handle people and knowing how to delegate properly is probably the biggest challenge.

Bodine: When did you decide to open up a brick-and-mortar store?

Libby: When I went to watch school, it was kind of a dream to open like a watch repair shop. And then I worked on the bench enough and I realized I didn’t want to do only watch repair all day long. So I went to business school, I got a business degree while doing watches — still, I never stopped that. They always were a part of my life. I went and got a bachelor’s in business, and then I went to Sweden and got a master’s in business.



Bodine: Anything else you’d like to add or think I should know?

Libby: I think some aspects of the watch industry have become a little bit pretentious, status focused. And my goal … is that customers know exactly what they’re buying, kind of what’s a good deal, and what will have some value in the future. And that they’re buying it more for the art of the watches versus they want to go show off to their friends or show off to the public. That’s why I tend to stay more vintage. That’s what watches mean and, to me, it’s an art. Both on the repair side and both the pieces themselves, I love the history, the background of them and the art.

