Fondly referred to as “The Hill,” Carver Heights marked the initial appearance of contemporary, middle-class homes of Black residents in the late 1940s and early 1950s. Uniquely, these homes were not the result of developers or white flight. Respectfully, it should be noted that Historic Carver Heights is not Stop Six. Families selected their own lot sizes and architectural designs, as they built their homes from the ground up. The members of this unprecedented community were composed of military personnel, school teachers, principals, doctors, attorneys, media personalities, ministers and business owners.

When Historic Carver Heights established its Black middle class, the stumbling blocks of segregation were ever present, as were its provocations and evolutions. Incredibly, within the spirit of advancing education and giving back, The Hill gave birth to many historical firsts. When there were only four Black high schools in Fort Worth, scholars traveled to I.M. Terrell, Como, Kirkpatrick and Dunbar to educate and to mold futures.

In this beloved community, the people of these first families were — and are — looked upon as extraordinary beings and held in towering esteem. They raised the succeeding generation by example and as extended family members. They were our holocaust survivors, one of our few belongings that survived the suppression of the genocide of slavery. They were the link between our illiterate past and insurers of our literate futures. They were the translators; the liaisons between were then mysterious, parallel dimensions of black and white. They were the daily nurturing motivators who were charged with the enormous obligation of masterminding our astronomical launch across those parallel lines. They were the hope of the future for all Black children. They were our astronauts. They were our heroes. They linked our past to our present. They were, and are, the sentinel procurers of our future. They were and are our beloved elders who should not be forgotten.

I can remember when the polio epidemic threatened all communities. Our parents were terrified but not paralyzed. They took action and were staunch supporters of the March of Dimes, as they organized fundraisers and took to the streets, walking door to door for donations.

When we were trapped in the “Districts at Large” concept of City Governance, and ruled by those who had never lived among us, our trailblazers fought to give us our very own single member district. The District 5 Council seat is presently occupied by Mayor Pro Tempore Gyna Bivens, who does still live among us, as did her predecessors.

Nationally, the 1960s initiated an emergence of noted Black visionaries and historians. Historic Carver Heights had its own in Reby Cary. The first Black Fort Worth Independent School District board trustee of District 3, and state representative of District 95 writes in one of his many published books, “Princes shall come from Egypt, Texas and Fort Worth.” He was the first Black professor at what was then Tarrant County Junior College and the University of North Texas at Arlington. Recently, Spur 303 was renamed for him and that vision. Cary was the first to win the FWISD seat, but Oren McGregor was the first to run, which paved the way for Cary’s win. During World War II, he enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard.

Judge L. Clifford Davis was the first elected judge from The Hill to end segregation within the Fort Worth court system. The FWISD L. Clifford Davis Elementary School bears his name. He was instrumental in securing our District 5 single member district.

Walter B. Barbour was elected the first Black City Council woman to represent us on the City Council for District 5 from 1979 to 1989. She organized the Bunche-Ellington Club. Meetings were held in every home on Bunche and Ellington drives. Families tackled the issue of Districts at Large, working aside Cary, Bert C. Williams and Judge Davis. Through Barbour’s leadership, the Stop Six Clinic was born by way of endless planning and encounters in the living room of our homes. In 2005, the clinic was rededicated and now bears her name. When asked why such a huge undertaking, she replied, “The infant mortality rate in the area was the highest in Texas and something had to be done about it.”

Bert C. Williams succeeded Barbour with her blessings — and those of a proud voting community. Williams was the first on The Hill to become mayor pro tempore in 1985. He also represented the city on the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport board, which he chaired during his tenure. He was an avid golfer, and his membership initiated an end to segregation at a local country club. I will always remember and live by his expression: “Only a fool argues with a fool.” Daily, I strive to live up to that expectation.

Al Pearl Conner was a first settler and classroom art teacher. She was the first Black person to serve on the board of directors for the YMCA and Circle T Girl Scout Council in Fort Worth. She fought for and won the right for the ROTC to be made available to Black schools during segregation. When FWISD gave flags to white schools but not “Negro” schools, Conner led the successful effort to supply schools with flags and classroom fans. She often mentioned that her daughter Patty was the first baby born on The Hill.

George’s Barber Shop prevailed through the era of Jim Crow and was owned by my father, Merdice White for 40 years. He employed five other licensed barbers. When he purchased his business in 1950, it was the only Black-owned business in downtown Fort Worth servicing the downtown business community. His successful business was lodged on 4th Street and when forced to move to make room for Bass Hall, he relocated to 515 Main St. My father headed one of the very first families to build on and settle on The Hill. He was a World War II veteran. One of my fondest memories was Sunday visits to the shop when it was closed. He worked on the books. I loved spending time with my dad. I received pennies for the gumball machine and got to spinning in the huge barber chairs. The gumballs were for little kids who were getting their first haircuts so they wouldn’t cry. Countless kids got their first haircuts at George’s Barber Shop.

Military elite also lived on The Hill and still live among us. Born in April 1922, Vester Owens is a World War II veteran who is a living piece of history who stormed the beaches of Normandy, France, on D-Day. He recalls that Black military heroes were ignored upon their return home. There were no parades as there were for white soldiers, because Jim Crow laws were still being enforced. In 2022, Owens, who served in both the Army and Air Force, was honored by President Joe Biden on his visit to Fort Worth. Owens turned 101 years old this April 2023.

Robert McDaniels, who lived a few streets over, was a Tuskegee Airman and an educator for FWISD. He was selected to be in the U.S. Army Aviation Training Program. His pilot training was completed at the Tuskegee Institute where he was a member of the 477th Bombardment Group. This group was involved in the Freeman Field Officers Club incident that eventually led to the integration of all officers clubs and facilities previously off limits to Black officers. He was a classroom teacher before moving into administration. He was our Dunbar Junior High vice principal. We never knew that we were being shaped by an American icon. He retired in 1985 as principal of Morningside Middle School. He received an honorary doctorate degree from the Tuskegee Institute in 2006.

