Fort Worth legend Opal Lee celebrated her 97th birthday early with a livestream honoring her legacy on Oct. 5.

Celebrating at home, alongside Smooth R&B 105.7 DFW host Keith Solis, Lee received messages from notable people like Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker, National Juneteenth Museum board members, boxer Sugar Ray Leonard, The Bachelor’s Mike Johnson and many more.

“I was so excited to wake up and wish you happy birthday because you’re such an inspiration to me,” National Juneteenth Museum board member Lauren Cross said in a video message.

Leonard congratulated Lee on her legacy and said he hopes to continue to see her leave her mark on the world.

On Oct. 6, Lee’s actual birthday, Habitat for Humanity broke ground on rebuilding Lee’s childhood home at 940 E. Annie St., which was burned down by a mob of white rioters when she was 9 years old.

“Our parents sent us to friends several blocks away,” Lee said. “Those people tore that place to Sunday; they did despicable things. They burned the furniture and everything. I tried for years to find out who owned the lot.”

When Lee found out Habitat for Humanity owned the lot, she tried to buy it, but they didn’t sell it to her. Instead, they gave it to her.

Employees of the National Juneteenth Museum, Opal Lee’s legacy project, host a livestream the day before Lee’s 97th birthday on Oct. 6. The “Grandmother of Juneteenth” marched to Washington, D.C., in 2016 to raise awareness of her advocacy for Juneteenth as a national holiday. Juneteenth was designated a national holiday by United States President Joe Biden in 2021. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A proclamation from the city of Arlington declaring June 18, 2021, as Opal Lee Day Lee sits on a shelf inside her home. Lee advocated for June 19 to become a federal holiday through her annual walks. Juneteenth marks the day enslaved people in the U.S. were emancipated on Galveston Bay, Texas, in 1865. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

‘I don’t know the words to say how important it is for everybody. I want everyone to know this is not the end of it; we still have work to do,” Lee said. “We need to be about the business of working together to make America one place that everyone would emulate.”

Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him by email or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.