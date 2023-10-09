Cynthia “Cindy” Wayland never worried too much about her mother.

For several years, Doris Smith, 91, resided in an independent living community and had no need for constant medical care.

But, during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown in 2020, Smith suffered a mild stroke and had to move in with Wayland.

After eight months, Wayland realized her mother needed more around-the-clock care and she had to find an assisted living facility — fast.

“The doctor said since she suffered a cognitive impairment, she could never live alone,” Wayland said. “She wanted her independence and wanted to have her own apartment, so that’s when we did assisted living.”

Still, finding the right facility for Smith’s needs in a short time wasn’t easy. Wayland checked out several options before finding the best fit for Smith at Bethesda Gardens Fort Worth.

“All of a sudden you’re faced with a journey that you might not have thought about,” she said. “It’s very emotional, and you feel unequipped to make those decisions in the beginning.”

Families with older adults frequently are faced with similar situations when looking for an assisted living or nursing facility, said Yuri Martinez, long-term care ombudsman with United Way of Tarrant County’s Area Agency on Aging.

According to Martinez, here is what Tarrant County families should look for when selecting a care facility for their loved ones:

Have the initial conversation. What are your loved one’s needs?

Conversations about assisted living or nursing facilities are important to have when you notice changes in the abilities of the older adult to provide for their own care in their home, said Martinez.

Look at your loved one’s needs and decide if an assisted living community or nursing home will be the best fit.

An assisted living facility provides more social lifestyles in two types of homelike settings for older adults. A Type A facility cares for residents who don’t require routine attendance during sleeping hours and are capable of following directions in an emergency. A Type B facility provides care for those who require staff assistance to evacuate, require nighttime attendance and are not capable of following directions in an emergency.

Some bigger facilities offer tiers of care, beginning with independent apartments that share some amenities, such as the dining hall, with other sections of the facility designated to residents with increased medical needs. These facilities are licensed by Texas Health and Human Services and must pass an on-site life safety code inspection and a separate on-site health inspection.

A nursing facility provides long-term medical care and licensed nurses for adults with serious health issues. These facilities must provide for the needs of each client, including room and board, social services, over-the-counter medications, medical supplies and personal needs items.

These facilities are regulated by the Texas Department of Aging and Disabilities and must meet health and safety standards to maintain good standing in the state.

Conduct extensive research on each facility

When you start searching, it’s important to ask other people in your network, including family and friends, about their experiences with assisted living and nursing facilities.

If you don’t know anyone with a similar experience, you can contact a long-term care ombudsman to ask for a list of facilities in your area.

What is an LTC ombudsman? Long-term care ombudsmen advocate for the rights of anybody who lives in an assisted living or nursing facility. Ombudsmen can be volunteers or paid staff of agencies. Services include: Listening to residents and family members when they have concerns or issues

Telling residents about their rights

Protecting residents’ health, safety and welfare

Teaching families about nursing homes and how to pay for them

Informing families about complaints at assisted living facilities Call 1-800-252-2412 to speak with an ombudsman in your area.

Call and ask each facility about its affordability, what’s included in the costs and what payer sources it accepts. If your loved one needs personal assistants or other private services, ask about the rates. Community fees vary depending on the facility, so you want to lay out your options and ensure your choice is in line with your budget.

Medicare does not pay for assisted living. The federal health insurance program only covers short-term health care services, including acute hospital stays, hospice, short-term rehabilitation and home health care.

Nursing facility services are available to older adults who are Medicaid recipients.

It’s also important to research the facility’s previous deficiencies and penalties from the state.

Tarrant County residents who are concerned that a resident of a nursing or assisted living facility may be the victim of abuse can contact these help lines: Report older adult abuse: If someone is in immediate danger, call 911 or your local law enforcement agency.

If someone is in immediate danger, call 911 or your local law enforcement agency. Texas abuse hotline: 800-252-5400

800-252-5400 Nursing home abuse: 800-458-9858

800-458-9858 Medicaid funded facilities: 800-252-8011

Schedule in-person tours

When you find a few possible matches, make sure to schedule times to visit each facility in-person. During the first tour, ask for a copy of the facility’s disclosure statement, which outlines the amenities and services they offer, said Martinez.

As you tour a nursing facility, take note of all the services to ensure they match the information provided. Make sure to ask about the facility’s staff-to-resident ratio, caregiver training and how the number of staff on each shift is determined.

Click here for more specific questions to ask nursing facilities.

While the medical services are important, families and caregivers should also analyze the social aspects of assisted living facilities, including programming, activities and community culture. You want to ensure your loved one connects with other residents, said Wayland.

“The residents are the ones that provide their social network and help take care of each other both socially and emotionally,” she said.

Click here for more specific questions to ask assisted living facilities.

After finding the right match, families and caregivers should schedule additional walkthroughs with the older adult to ensure they would feel comfortable living in the facility.

Provide support during the transitional period

When the time comes to finally place your loved one in a facility, it is important to check in with them frequently to provide support as they ease into communal living and to ensure the facility’s promises regarding health and well-being are being kept.

“For my mom, we needed to make sure she could spend a lot of time in her room and be really happy,” Wayland said. “I encourage families to be very supportive and active in that transition for their loved ones. There is no assisted living that’s quality out there right now. Families have to monitor what goes on and make sure people are doing their jobs.”

