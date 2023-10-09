Days after Fort Worth Jewish residents observed Sukkot, a seven-day religious holiday, congregations across the city and Tarrant County plan to gather in solidarity again this month.

The Jewish Federation of Fort Worth & Tarrant County is preparing a communitywide vigil for Israel at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10 at Beth-El Congregation, 4900 Briarhaven Road. The event is in response to the international conflict and violence between Israel and Hamas, a Palestinian militant group.

Howard Rosenthal, associate director for the Jewish Federation of Fort Worth & Tarrant County, is organizing the event. Rosenthal said that the vigil will include prayers and comments from local and religious leaders in attendance.

“It’s important, I think, not only for the Jewish community, but the community at large, to show solidarity at this time for the people of Israel,” Rosenthal said. “By holding this vigil, on Tuesday evening, is a way that we can show how significant and important we feel that this is.”

Congregation Beth-El, a Reform Jewish synagogue in southwest Fort Worth, plans to host the event.

Rabbi Ralph Mecklenburger is the rabbi emeritus for Beth-El and has been with the congregation since 1984.

“I certainly have thought for years that Jews and Palestinians in Israel and Palestine in that region needed to learn to live together. So, it’s tragic all over again, that they are fighting again, instead.” Mecklenburger said.

Rabbi Brian Zimmerman is the current Rabbi for Beth-El. He said that the Israeli community in Fort Worth is “quite shocked.”

“Well, my heart is with Israel. I know that people will be affected in so many ways in Gaza, and I also grieve for the interfaith community here,” Zimmerman said. “The response from Israel will also bring a great deal of destruction. And there will certainly be innocent people in Gaza who are just victims of the decisions of their governments. So, for me, there’s tragedy across the board.”

